Patch 10.2.6 Hotfixes for April 11th, 2024 - Balance Druid Bug Fixes & Feral Druid Aug Log Hooks

Fixed a bug that could prevent a Druid with Radiant Moonlight who died and resurrected from getting more than one cast of Full Moon before it resets to New Moon. Primordial Arcanic Pulsar progress now resets on raid encounter start.

Damage dealt from Berserk: Frenzy and Burning Frenzy (Seasons 3 and 4 set armor 4-piece bonus) will now log correctly when buffed by an Augmentation Evoker.

