Patch 10.2.5 WoW Hotfixes for January 18th - Class and Mythic+ Hotfixes

Hotfixes January 18, 2024Classes
Shaman
- Death Knight
Frost
Frostscythe now works with Bonegrinder talent.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the spell alert for Killing Machine with Fatal Fixation from visually displaying stacks correctly.
- Fixed a bug that caused a sound effect issue with Glacial Advance.
Dungeons
- Resolved an issue causing the Ancestral Defense talent to increase area-of-effect damage taken instead of reducing it.
Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond’s Fall
- In Mythic+ difficulties, Afflicted Souls will no longer be treated as players.
- Darkheart Thicket
Fixed an issue where Corruption Pool can linger on players.
- Archdruid Glaidalis’s Primal Rampage no longer damages pets.
Waycrest Manor
- Fixed a Chronikar issue with Eon Shatter’s ground targeting visual sometimes failing to appear.
Player versus Player
- Fixed a Heartsbane Triad issue where the aura of one of the sisters could linger on players after they lose the iris.
Quests
- Fixed an issue where Frigid Petals was not being cancelled when entering a battleground.
- Fixed an issue where attaining Bloody Tokens in Zaralek Caverns and Emerald Dream were not contributing to Bloodstained Bounty, Blood Bank, or Prosperously Bloody achievements.
Travel
- Players who found themselves unable to pick up “A Little Hope is Never without Worth” should return to the grove in the Emerald Dream to continue (provided the plant growth phase is complete).
- Fixed a bug preventing several steps of the Blue Dragonflight questline “The Veiled Ossuary” from appearing.
- Removed the Battle for Azeroth Pathfinder requirement for dragonriding in Kul Tiras and Zandalar.
