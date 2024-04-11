Pandaria Remix Features Kor'kron Dark Shaman Recolors - Patch 10.2.7

Looking forward to never looting these as well.
The Iron looks like the original. I've seen that drop 3 times during the 18 months of SoO. I still wear it on my Sham to this day. Cool to get other colors.
Any idea if these are gonna be Shaman exclusive or obtainable & wearable for Evokers and Hunters too?
PLEASE tell me other classes can use them?
I still don't understand how these are obtained from new event? Is it just a copy pasted instanced version of the expansion raids and all? And do we have to actually run raids to get these items, if so I'll have to pass on the whole thing.
It's about time!The first combination is gorgeous.
And to this day it is still an incredibly rare drop.And the original set will continue to be an elusive drop, with no improvements to drop chances.In the immortal words of Batman: "They know, they just don't care."Good to see the masses fueled by waves of Bronze in this seasonal FOMO event. If they're not flocking to the early-award winning Diablo IV, this is another way to get them to keep to Blizzard products. Pardon if that sounds pessimistic, simply making an observation.
my favorite shaman mog. cant wait for the new set >.<
So far the items themselves on the dressing room look like they'll be cosmetic without restriction. Hopefully it stays that way :)
Kor'kron got some love, hard to believe?Now what about the armor pieces that were only intended for NPCs?Tabard, shoulders, axe, mask and more!Give players items that make us look like real Kor'kron!
Yes good. More faction-specific armor, tabards, weapons, mounts, etc...Let’s get the tabards that NPC’s have in the game for players.
Devs, please, I'm tired. I can't take much more fomo, limited time, once off grinding for recolours. This assembly line-esque spewing out of content is overwhelming.
PANDAMONIUM HYPEPANDAMONIUM HYPE
I wonder if these are shaman-exclusive or simply cosmetic/mail sets. I would love to have this set on my worgen.