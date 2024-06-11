Pandaria Remix Ensembles Fixed - Learn All The Transmogs

Cataclysm, Legion and Shadowlands PVP ensembles NOT fixed.
Just remix fixed :( It's a start.
Lol, it only took a month…
Hoping this will be retroactive to what you already purchased
I hope they add the unique weapon mogs to vendors. The green mogs especially are awful since you can't trade them even in lfr.
Now for the tickets for accidentally buying a set you already had :)
I already have bugged things and it shows on my leather people but not anyone else? what? and it's all cosmetic
"Ensemble: Trailseeker's Laminar Armor" is the only one still not working for me. It doesn't even have the tag that I collected all the appearances, but it can't be used.
retroactive fix ?
A BEAUTIFUL START TO FIX ALL ENSEMBLES.
Do I have to rebuy it to learn?
now all thats missing are the arsenals for the Remix exclusive weapons
What about the ensembles that, when learned, still appear as unlearned on the vendor? I've been having to buy ensembles going through the list on alts once I hit 70 on them, trying to learn them all, sell the ones back that I already knew but didn't disappear from the vendor, and then use the refunded bronze to continue the process down the list. I *THINK* I have all the normal/LFR sets learned but tbh I have no actual idea because they still appear on the vendor as unlearned.
Prepatch is slated as .0.0 (it's been that way for years, launch was usually something like .0.1), and Remix's cool stuff will vanish at 11.0.0. So, depending on when Blizz decides to set the launch for the prepatch event, Remix might get cut short. The gems, transmogs, toys, etc will all vanish as soon as 11.0.0 goes up. If the prepatch event goes as long as is usual, you're looking at about 2-3 weeks minimum that will get cut away from Remix's power fantasy playability. When they announced the launch date, it indicated to me that they might be cannibalizing the tail end of Remix to fit the prepatch stuff in their sort-of rushed launch timetable (per their recent announcement). Prior to this recent bit of news, I know there were a bunch of people, including myself, who were sure that launch would be mid September - that would have allowed the Remix characters time to be integrated into the main game, and time for the bulk of the player base to focus on the upcoming prepatch event.I know I've mentioned this in a couple other threads, but I just want to put this out as a sort of psa. Be prepared to lose access to the cool stuff earlier than expected, is all I'm saying.
Seems not to be live on EU.