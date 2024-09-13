Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft Collaboration Trailer

The Zen skin...Hahaha, Incredible
I have 0 love for Overwatch after the great lies of OW2, but the trailer was next level good watch.
MUST BUY 40 DOLLAR SKINS MUST CONSOOM. Nal fr Ive been enjoying deadlock as a better replacement for overwatch
Widow with a bow ? i am in
well there goes all my money
Anything for WoW?At all?
Laughed way to much at thrall zen
I like how they call it a "crossover" but yet WoW gets nothing.
30-40$ for a single skin? How about no XD
Thrall's balls!
love you blizzy but lets be real, reinheart is not fitted for the lick king, my brother thrall seems more like hes bean through some stright diet. you should have swapped the two skin and made reinheart as the vanilla enahncment shaman with the two-hand mace, zenyatta would have been a more fitted Kadgar. and lets not talk about not making illidan "genjui"