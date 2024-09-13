Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft Collaboration Trailer

Experience the magic of Azeroth with Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft.



Join the celebration as Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft unite the realms for a legendary crossover event! Choose to represent the Horde or the Alliance as the mighty heroes of Overwatch honor the iconic characters from the world of Azeroth.



The adventure begins when Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft arrives Sep 17.