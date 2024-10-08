Optimizing FPS in The War Within: Known Issues and Solutions

Get competent devs and you won't see a 20 year old game lagging 4000 dollar PCs.
Weak Auras causing problems huh, who could have guessed that letting people easily share and import arbitrary lua snippets via shift-clicking would ever be an issue lmao
Aw, yes. Blame the AddOn developers instead of the actual game.You want more FPS? lower your visual settings. Lowering your shadow settings is going to be your largest FPS boost **BY FAR**. No matter what you do you're not going to get super high FPS in Dorn with everyone and their mom running around.
Ive seen newly released games of the same genre performing 3x better on higher settings where they do world events with tons of people and fps is stable on average PC. Idk what Blizz do with their billions of budget and only adding more and new stuff which break the game even more instead of fixing the old part of the engine...
Just download Hyperframe add and choose a preset, it works wonders.
Anyone know if the potraits from Zperl also affect this?