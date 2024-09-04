One Time Reputation Bonuses for Each Faction from Bountiful Delves

1k1 isnt because of the DMF buff? then usually 1k.
I appreciate the command line as I haven't found another way of knowing if I received the awards or not.
Wait y'all are saving them for S1?
Blizzard can be funny with numbers sometimes. WoD had a quest where Khadgar requested a very specific number of apexis crystals. Forgot how many but it was a fair bit. He then decides when you turn it in he only really needed 1. Part of the legendary ring quest chain so most players won't know about it these days or long forgot about it.There's some speculation the rep could be related to delve level, but until next week, we won't really know. As it seems the rep may be one time only, the rep being related to delve level is unlikely. It'd also be unfair if the rep you get at a higher level is more and one time only which would screw a lot of players. Granted, maybe it's one time for now, but once the season really starts, it'll be once a week perhaps. It's like how Brann's level is stuck at 15 for now in delves, but come next week that cap should be raised or removed entirely. Also possible it could be a one time rep gain per delve level starting from level 3. Going from 3-11 would give a potential 9900 rep in that case. Or even going from 3-8 would give 6600.
lol spooders
Honestly, its a one time rep, just wait will next week and get the rep with the higher ilvl gear
Ok so basicly my main is in ally rn and i will save keys on him. Should i get a horde alt now that i dont care about and do delves on him for this rep? And than on my ally main i get it next week aswell?
Thanks! This felt so random, and I'm glad to stop wasting keys on alts trying to figure out an ultra-weird pattern. NotAmon's comment about the increase per Tier is also very constructive!Changed the script so it will return Faction names from the game client's language and check the assumedly used Warband flag (..OnAccount..), in case we see weird character-specific flag resets:/run local t={2590,83317,2594,83318,2570,83320,2600,83319}for i=1,7,2 do print(C_MajorFactions.GetMajorFactionData(t).name,":","\124cff"..(C_QuestLog.IsQuestFlaggedCompletedOnAccount(t)and"00ff00"or"ff0000Not ").."Claimed")end
There is too much RNG in this game.Blizz, why not simply make the delves provide reputation of the faction located in that area?
Must be wrong or something because I got 2.5k rep from the chest for severed threads which is my lowest renown(was 4 or 5) and all my others are 10+