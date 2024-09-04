Nerub-ar Palace Tuning Hotfixes - Rashan'an

first
Whew, yeah, this is good for the 0% of us who were doing this boss this week.
I don't see what relevance this has to the average player, since they can't even get into the raid yet.
When you say "live servers", do you mean "the PTR"?
Incredible that wow players always find a way to complain about everything. It must suck to be a WoW dev knowing that 95% of your players are professional victims who are impossible to appease.
Yeah lets make massively overtuned boss even more overtuned. What could go wrong...