November 2024 Trading Post Full List of Rewards - Class-Themed Armor and Weapons, 500 More Tender

Celebrate 20 years of World of Warcraft and 30 years of Warcraft in November’s Trading Post! You’ll find a variety of transmog appearances to fill your collection including four iconic back appearance shields representing the factions of Warcraft III— Orc, Human, Night Elf, and Scourge.
This month, the bar has been extended allowing you to earn an additional 500 Trader’s Tender through a variety of activities and expanding your spending power at the Trading Posts.
Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available. Players can also visit the Trading Post in the capital city of Dornogal (The Foregrounds) on the Isle of Dorn, where representatives of both Tawney and Wilder and the Zen’shiri Trading Post are open for business.
Here's What's in Stock for November
Armor Transmog Appearances Dark Ranger General’s Kit Ensemble: Prowler's Violet Headgear High Scholar’s Arcana
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
|Prowler’s Azure Shoulder Cape
|Shoulder
|75
|Prowler’s Crimson Shoulder Cape
|Shoulder
|75
|Prowler’s Sunny Shoulder Cape
|Shoulder
|75
|Prowler’s Violet Shoulder Cape
| Shoulder
|75
|Feathered Drape of the Guardian
| Back
| 100
|Ensemble: Prowler’s Azure Headgear
|Head x2
|100
|Ensemble: Prowler’s Crimson Headgear
|Head x2
|100
|Ensemble: Prowler’s Sunny Headgear
|Head x2
|100
| Ensemble: Prowler’s Violet Headgear
|Head x2
|100
|Feathered Cowl of the Guardian
|Head
|225
|Ancestral Stonehoof Totem
| Back
| 250
| High Scholar’s Arcana
|Back, Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Feet, and Hands
|850
|Ensemble: Gladiator’s Battered Armor
| Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, and Hands
|850
| Ensemble: Dark Ranger General’s Kit
|Back, Head, Shoulder, Chest x4, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, and Hands
|850
Weapon Transmog Appearances Ancient Amani Longbow Gladiator’s Battered Greatsword
Name
Item Type
Trader’s Tender
|Bronzebeard Battle Mace
|One-Hand Mace
|100
| Ancient Amani Longbow
|Bow
|100
| Gladiator’s Battered Greatsword
|Two-Hand Sword
|275
|Arsenal: Stormrider’s Stormhammers
|One-Hand Mace x2
|400
|Witch Doctor’s Fetish Guard
|Shield
|400
|Witch Doctor's Fetish Frame
|Back
|500
|High Scholar’s Grand Staff
|Staff
|500
|Standard of the Guardian
|Staff
|650
|Fury of the Firelord
|One-Hand Mace
|750
|Battle-tested Obsidian Warhammer
|Two-Hand Mace
|100
Class Armor Sets and Weapon Sets
Class restrictions on armor use have been lifted. Players will now be able to purchase these items with any class character to add to your transmog collection. Any class that can wear or use that item transmog appearance type will be able to. So, if you have a mail user, they will be able to wear any mail armor set transmog appearance and if your class can use one-hand maces, you’ll be able to use any of the mace transmogs appearances, etc.Death Knight Webbed Saronite ExoskeletonItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderWebbed Saronite WeaponryItem Type:
Webbed Saronite Eviscerator (1-Hand Sword), Webbed Saronite Greataxe (2-Hand Axe), Webbed Saronite Devourer (2-Hand Sword)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderDemon Hunter Nathreza Blasphemer’s FlamesItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderNathreza Blasphemer’s GlaivesItem Type:
Nathreza Blasphemer’s Wingglaive (Warglaive), Nathreza Blasphemer’s Warglaive (Warglaive)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderDruid Ashamane’s Vestment of RebirthItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderAshamane’s Blessings of RebirthItem Type:
Ashamane’s Claws of Rebirth (Fist Weapon), Ashamane’s Blade of Rebirth (Dagger), Ashamane’s Crescent of Rebirth (Staff), Ashamane’s Jewel of Rebirth (Staff)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderEvoker Scales of the Silver HoarderItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderTreasure of the Silver HoarderItem Type:
Saber of the Silver Hoarder (1-Hand Sword), Flames of the Silver Hoarder (Off Hand), Flight of the Silver Hoarder (Staff)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderHunter Hornstrider Hunter’s CamouflageItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderHornstrider Hunter's PreferenceItem Type:
Hornstrider’s Serrator (Polearm), Hornstrider’s Warrior’s Pride (Bow), Hornstrider’s Harpooner (Gun)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderMage Battle Magister’s RegaliaItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderBattle Magister’s EnchantmentsItem Type:
Battlemaster’s Shard (Staff), Battle Magister’s Scimitar (1-Hand Sword), Battle Magister’s Scepter (Off Hand)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderMonk Possessed Watcher GuiseItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderPossessed Watcher ArsenalItem Type:
Possessed Watcher Fan (Fist Weapon), Possessed Watcher Bloom (Staff), Possessed Watcher Keg (Staff)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderPaladin Plate of the Light AvengerItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderArmaments of the Light AvengerItem Type:
Hammer of the Light Avenger (2-Hand Mace), Kite of the Light Avenger (Shield), Club of the Light Avenger (1-Hand Mace)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderPriest Silks of the Unnamed CultItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderSecrets of the Unnamed CultItem Type:
Scepter of the Unnamed Cult (1-Hand Mace), Libram of the Unnamed Cult (Off-Hand), Staff of the Unnamed Cult (Staff)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderRogue Blood Onyx UniformItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderBlood Onyx BladesItem Type:
Blood Onyx Shortblade (1-Hand Sword), Blood Onyx Serrated Edge (Dagger), Blood Onyx Impaler (Dagger)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderShaman Imminence of Krag’wa’s ExecutorItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderTools of Krag’wa’s ExecutorItem Type:
Safeguard of Krag’wa’s Executor (Shield), Talons of Krag’wa’s Executor (Fist Weapon), Hatchet of Krag’wa’s Executor (1-Hand Axe)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderWarlock Jewels of the Alluring CallItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderInstruments of the Alluring CallItem Type:
Caduceus of the Alluring Call (Staff), Effigy of the Alluring Call (Off Hand), Flayer of the Alluring Call (Dagger)Cost:
500 Trader's TenderWarrior Savage Champion’s TrophiesItem Type:
Head, Shoulder, WaistCost:
450 Trader's TenderSavage Champion’s AggressionItem Type:
Savage Champion’s Disemboweler (2-Hand Sword), Savage Champion’s Thorns (Shield), Savage Champion’s Gladius (1-Hand Sword)Cost:
500 Trader's Tender
This Month's Bonus Reward Arsenal: Crests of the Kingdom “When chaos gripped Azeroth, these factions shaped the fate of all.”
Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log
found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)***
, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — the Arsenal: Crests of the Kingdom back pieces. Each one represents the factions of Warcraft III: Orc, Human, Night Elf, and Scourge.
Get the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Appearance Sets
Players who have earned the monthly special reward from the Trading Post twelve times will be rewarded with the achievement, “Trading Post Enthusiast” along with a new color-shifting transmog appearance — the Burden of Unrelenting Justice set— and two non-color shifting sets representing the day and night version of the color-shifting transmog appearances for a total of three sets! The Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Appearance Set includes 9 pieces: Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, Hand, and Back (Cloak).
You don’t need to earn the special reward twelve times consecutively to get the achievement and the transmog sets.
How it Works
Get Tender Every Month
At the beginning of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.
The Traveler's Log
Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.
Freeze an Item
Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.
If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.
Learn more about the Trading Post in news post
on the official site.*The Trading Post feature is not available in WoW Classic titles.**Requires World of Warcraft Subscription or Game Time***Requires Level 10 to access the Adventure Guide.