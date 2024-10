November 2024 Trading Post Full List of Rewards - Class-Themed Armor and Weapons, 500 More Tender

Here's What's in Stock for November







Name





Item Type





Trader’s Tender







Prowler’s Azure Shoulder Cape

Shoulder

75





Prowler’s Crimson Shoulder Cape

Shoulder

75





Prowler’s Sunny Shoulder Cape

Shoulder

75





Prowler’s Violet Shoulder Cape

Shoulder

75





Feathered Drape of the Guardian

Back

100





Ensemble: Prowler’s Azure Headgear

Head x2

100





Ensemble: Prowler’s Crimson Headgear

Head x2

100





Ensemble: Prowler’s Sunny Headgear

Head x2

100





Ensemble: Prowler’s Violet Headgear

Head x2

100





Feathered Cowl of the Guardian

Head

225





Ancestral Stonehoof Totem

Back

250





High Scholar’s Arcana

Back, Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Feet, and Hands

850





Ensemble: Gladiator’s Battered Armor

Head, Shoulder, Chest, Waist, Legs, Feet, and Hands

850





Ensemble: Dark Ranger General’s Kit

Back, Head, Shoulder, Chest x4, Waist, Legs, Feet, Wrist, and Hands

850











Bronzebeard Battle Mace

One-Hand Mace

100





Ancient Amani Longbow

Bow

100





Gladiator’s Battered Greatsword

Two-Hand Sword

275





Arsenal: Stormrider’s Stormhammers

One-Hand Mace x2

400





Witch Doctor’s Fetish Guard

Shield

400





Witch Doctor's Fetish Frame

Back

500





High Scholar’s Grand Staff

Staff

500





Standard of the Guardian

Staff

650





Fury of the Firelord

One-Hand Mace

750





Battle-tested Obsidian Warhammer

Two-Hand Mace

100





Class Armor Sets and Weapon Sets

Webbed Saronite Exoskeleton

Webbed Saronite Weaponry

Nathreza Blasphemer’s Flames

Nathreza Blasphemer’s Glaives

Ashamane’s Vestment of Rebirth

Ashamane’s Blessings of Rebirth

Scales of the Silver Hoarder

Treasure of the Silver Hoarder

Hornstrider Hunter’s Camouflage

Hornstrider Hunter's Preference

Battle Magister’s Regalia

Battle Magister’s Enchantments

Possessed Watcher Guise

Possessed Watcher Arsenal

Plate of the Light Avenger

Armaments of the Light Avenger

Silks of the Unnamed Cult

Secrets of the Unnamed Cult

Blood Onyx Uniform

Blood Onyx Blades

Imminence of Krag’wa’s Executor

Tools of Krag’wa’s Executor

Jewels of the Alluring Call

Instruments of the Alluring Call

Savage Champion’s Trophies

Savage Champion’s Aggression

This Month's Bonus Reward

Get the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Appearance Sets

How it Works

Get Tender Every Month

The Traveler's Log

Freeze an Item

Celebrate 20 years of World of Warcraft and 30 years of Warcraft in November’s Trading Post! You’ll find a variety of transmog appearances to fill your collection including four iconic back appearance shields representing the factions of Warcraft III— Orc, Human, Night Elf, and Scourge.This month, the bar has been extended allowing you to earn an additional 500 Trader’s Tender through a variety of activities and expanding your spending power at the Trading Posts.Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available. Players can also visit the Trading Post in the capital city of Dornogal (The Foregrounds) on the Isle of Dorn, where representatives of both Tawney and Wilder and the Zen’shiri Trading Post are open for business.Armor Transmog Appearances Weapon Transmog Appearances Class restrictions on armor use have been lifted. Players will now be able to purchase these items with any class character to add to your transmog collection. Any class that can wear or use that item transmog appearance type will be able to. So, if you have a mail user, they will be able to wear any mail armor set transmog appearance and if your class can use one-hand maces, you’ll be able to use any of the mace transmogs appearances, etc.Head, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderWebbed Saronite Eviscerator (1-Hand Sword), Webbed Saronite Greataxe (2-Hand Axe), Webbed Saronite Devourer (2-Hand Sword)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderNathreza Blasphemer’s Wingglaive (Warglaive), Nathreza Blasphemer’s Warglaive (Warglaive)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderAshamane’s Claws of Rebirth (Fist Weapon), Ashamane’s Blade of Rebirth (Dagger), Ashamane’s Crescent of Rebirth (Staff), Ashamane’s Jewel of Rebirth (Staff)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderSaber of the Silver Hoarder (1-Hand Sword), Flames of the Silver Hoarder (Off Hand), Flight of the Silver Hoarder (Staff)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderHornstrider’s Serrator (Polearm), Hornstrider’s Warrior’s Pride (Bow), Hornstrider’s Harpooner (Gun)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderBattlemaster’s Shard (Staff), Battle Magister’s Scimitar (1-Hand Sword), Battle Magister’s Scepter (Off Hand)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderPossessed Watcher Fan (Fist Weapon), Possessed Watcher Bloom (Staff), Possessed Watcher Keg (Staff)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderHammer of the Light Avenger (2-Hand Mace), Kite of the Light Avenger (Shield), Club of the Light Avenger (1-Hand Mace)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderScepter of the Unnamed Cult (1-Hand Mace), Libram of the Unnamed Cult (Off-Hand), Staff of the Unnamed Cult (Staff)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderBlood Onyx Shortblade (1-Hand Sword), Blood Onyx Serrated Edge (Dagger), Blood Onyx Impaler (Dagger)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderSafeguard of Krag’wa’s Executor (Shield), Talons of Krag’wa’s Executor (Fist Weapon), Hatchet of Krag’wa’s Executor (1-Hand Axe)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderCaduceus of the Alluring Call (Staff), Effigy of the Alluring Call (Off Hand), Flayer of the Alluring Call (Dagger)500 Trader's TenderHead, Shoulder, Waist450 Trader's TenderSavage Champion’s Disemboweler (2-Hand Sword), Savage Champion’s Thorns (Shield), Savage Champion’s Gladius (1-Hand Sword)500 Trader's TenderComplete activities to fill the bar at the top of thefound in the, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — the Arsenal: Crests of the Kingdom back pieces. Each one represents the factions of Warcraft III: Orc, Human, Night Elf, and Scourge.Players who have earned the monthly special reward from the Trading Post twelve times will be rewarded with the achievement, “Trading Post Enthusiast” along with a new color-shifting transmog appearance — the Burden of Unrelenting Justice set— and two non-color shifting sets representing the day and night version of the color-shifting transmog appearances for a total of three sets!You don’t need to earn the special reward twelve times consecutively to get the achievement and the transmog sets.At the beginning of each month, players with an active account in good standing will receive 500 Trader’s Tender automatically every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache. If you don’t have active game time on your account or aren’t a subscriber at the start of a new month, don’t worry. Your Tender will be awarded on the first day of the month when you do have game time or an active subscription. This will be the same amount for everyone, regardless of how you pay for your game time.Complete monthly activities listed in the new Traveler’s Log. Each month features a rotating, themed set of activities. These activities provide the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender. There’s only a set amount of Tender you can earn each month through completing activities, so you won’t need to complete all the ones in the log each month. You’ll be able to pick and choose from a variety of fun in-game activities to easily earn Tender. Players can choose to earn by continuing to play the game as they already do, such as completing quests, competing in battlegrounds, participating in holiday activities, and even running Mythic+ dungeons. But you can also choose to take part in activities uniquely designed for the month.Before the month comes to an end, if you haven’t purchased that one “must-have” item yet, don’t worry. You can “freeze” an item so you can purchase it later. When you freeze an item, it will stay available month over month until it is purchased or replaced.If this month’s offerings didn’t have the items you wanted, you can hang on to your Trader’s Tender to spend later. It won’t go anywhere, and unspent Tender will continue to accumulate each month.Learn more about the Trading Post in news post on the official site.