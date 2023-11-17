November 17th Blizzard News & Blue Post Roundup

Seeds of Renewal PTR Begins : Check out the current development notes for this upcoming content update, including Follow Dungeons, Azerothian Archives, worldwide Dragonriding, and the Reclaiming of Gilneas. A forum was also opened for player feedback after they’ve tested the new content.

Check out the current development notes for this upcoming content update, including Follow Dungeons, Azerothian Archives, worldwide Dragonriding, and the Reclaiming of Gilneas. A forum was also opened for player feedback after they've tested the new content. Display Issues for the Great Vault : Some players who complete tasks, like Dungeons, are not seeing the credit in the Great Vault—this is a display issue and is actively being looked into.

Consumables in Unrated Battlegrounds: Some changes were made to how consumables will work in Season 3 Unrated Battlegrounds.

Classic Era 1.15.0 Update : Patch notes for this update were posted earlier this week.

Classic Era Patch 1.15.0 Known Issues: A known issues thread for this update was posted earlier this week.

