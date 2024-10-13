New WoW Promotion Likely Coming - WoW x Mountain Dew Rewards for 20th Anniversary

Man if this is US only that sucks. I wish we could get cool cross promos like this in EU
Knowing my luck, the wow reward for this will be the red demon bike, the one color I actually wanted, and due to being outside of US region I, as well as any other non-US player who wanted the red demon bike, will never get it
Damn, too bad I’ve gotten LPR issues the last few years and can’t drink acidic soda anymore. Sounds like you have to buy a lot of it.
So, source looks like a mountain dew aficionado and a part time swinger. lol
sure bliz, push that poison on your fans for profit...
Last year bought 65 boxes plain to buy another 65 this year
Please have zero sugar variants
Very excluding for a Company that promotes inclusion!
So if the FFXIV promo was anything for point spreads to reference. The mount was in the 1000 point range. Seeing the ESO one listed in the screen shots being 2000 points, I would hazard the mount we may get here being in that range.
Love that high fructose corn syrup. This promotion is gonna lead to a lot of diabetes, particularly if each purchase gives 100 points and you need a bunch of them to pay for items on the “marketplace”. Hopefully you just buy one can of liquid sugar and get everything on offer.
Haven't seen cross promotions at this rate since Wrath. Personally, I like them.