New Waze World of Warcraft Voice Pack - Let Thrall Guide Your Path (to Work)

That Pound LN looks too happy, just saying.
Praying for Murloc. "Please turn at mrglwglwlg!"
Bro- they will do anything with Thrall but let the man be a shaman again.
Okay but can we have void mommy waze too?
This voice would get really annoying really quickly...
Could be worse... could be Magni."Champion! At th' next light, turn right, I sense azerite nearby!"
Thrall is good, but why not Khadgar?
Why is this region locked?
That the German site post this only available in English stuff shows how stupid blizzard is
Cool!
That sounds pretty bad, why choose thrall there are many more pleasant voices to choose from
"Ye have tae swerve!"
Need one with Sylvanas, please!...or being stuck in traffic with Arthas. "This entire city must be purged!"
What is miles ? I only know kilometers sorry
Jailer: Go at whatever speed you want, take any turn you like. ALL roads lead to me! 💀💀