New Waze World of Warcraft Voice Pack - Let Thrall Guide Your Path (to Work)





Take your journey to the next level with Thrall as your new co-driver in Waze!



Download the app and get started now : https://blizz.ly/4dqAcpl

Get ready to conquer your commute with the legendary Warchief Thrall from World of Warcraft as your Waze sidekick. Thrall's wisdom and guidance will transform your daily drive into an unforgettable adventure.



All you road warriors can listen to Thrall’s words of encouragement and guidance as they navigate their drives. When faced with heavy traffic, he'll advise you to "breathe — this is not the end of the world." When he offers suggestions like U-turns, he describes them as, "a clever strategy to fool any pursuers on our tail."



Choose between two moods in the World of Warcraft driving experience — "Horde,” represented by a miniature Thrall, the former warchief of the Horde, and “Alliance”, a warrior in blue and gold armor representing the Alliance. You can even choose the Red Drake as your vehicle — a great honor for any Champion of Azeroth!



Buckle up, adventurers, and let Thrall lead you on an epic journey!



This experience is available globally with voice navigation in English. Make sure you have the latest version of Waze and look for the World of Warcraft banner in the left menu of the app, or activate it