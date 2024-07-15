New War Within Pre-Patch, Launch & Season 1 Roadmap from Blizzard - Worldsoul Saga Begins

I hope they can squeeze pandas heritage armor somewhere in TWW.
Not having hero talents in pre-patch really blows. I'm not really sure there's even going to be much reason to log in since that was the thing most of us were excited for (similar to new talents in dragonflight pre-patch). They really highlighted cross-realm guilds and skyriding as release features for pre-patch? Neither of those provide any meaningful content. Guess I know not to log in until launch.
Will mythic dungeon loot be capped the first week until Mythic opens up a week later?Or will Mythic loot be uncapped from season launch?
I hope delve is not another torghast or island expedition
Anyone know what the new holiday was supposed to be on the last road map with the darkheart patch?
I can't believe were pretty much going to have the expansion for a month and a half ish before the heroic week. I'm not complaining, I just wonder how much profession rep gear we'll get in all that time.
Pleaseee clarify if week 1 of mythic plus is gated at all until mythic release
Have they announced a timeframe for getting dungeon portals, awakened raid rotations, or anything like that? Would be nice to know how long we have to finish up that stuff. I know precedent is that we can do them until TWW officially releases but does that mean early-entrance people have up to three days to complete +10s at level 80? I can't imagine that's the case but haven't seen official word either way.
Didn't they already drop this when Beta went live, it was just formatted differently? I don't see any new information besides the dates for Prepatch and prepatch event in comparison to the other one.
So from this m+ should be fully open from heroic raid week which is good, some people were speculating that only m0s will be available first week.
At what point will Chromie Time take you all the way to 70? Not sure if that happens during pre-patch, early access, or the full release date.I tried to track down this info, but haven't found anything yet.
I would have loved if they unlocked the hero talents in pre-patch. But only the initial point in each tree ofcourse. That way each spec gets 1 extra button to press and gets to feel the baseline idea of the ability in the 2 hero talent options they have. A lot of hero talents transform the base ability a ton, so it will barely be experienced in its baseform. Only for a small bit during leveling.Having it during pre-patch would allow the baseform to shine a bit. But I also understand that it messes with the 1 point per level system in play for lvl 71-80. So eh its unfortunate but understandable.
Crazy. Priest is the owrst class and no updates to them
#PriestsDeserveBetter