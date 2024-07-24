New War Within Login Screen Datamined

Noice I love it! Wonder if it will change to the Nerub area etc.
Fantastic!
Phenomenal tbh
Beautiful
I like it, another W
way better than what we have currently
Looks a lot better, but I wish they'd remove the hearthstone table surrounding it. Just have the scene, not the fluff taking away from it. Like all the other login screens.
why are we looking through a peephole exactly? L art blizzard
I feel its still missing something. It seems so static. I know this datamine isn't animated, but I mean unless they start moving stuff in the photo.
I hate wow players. Imagine if you worked of that original piece of arts and were super proud of yourself only for it to be hated on that much. Honestly feels so gross to hate on something so much. there are people behind these are pieces that put time, effort and love into these art pieces
I feel like something that could be cool would be have the magma we have now crumble away to reveal one scene, reform , crumble to reveal another scene , reform and repeat.
That looks pretty sweet, ngl.
Lovely idea.
This looks like they did this asap for the people complaining. If it is good, that's another thing...
still boring af, looks like a hearthstone card LMAO
Hoping it is an animation where the center of the current screen crumbles and then shows this.
Cool I've been wondering if they would do something like this just after I've seen the new login screen today haha
It's a literal portal to adventure, what are people still mad about.