New War Within Login Screen Coming in Future?

Seems like a pretty useless thing to work on. Seriously we see the login screen for less than 5 seconds most of the times we log in it's not like the old days when we are typing details everytime.I literally didn't even realise the login screens weren't suited for ultra wide screens that's how much I pay attention..
Honestly, I spend more time pondering and admiring the login screen when I get disconnected rather than when logging in, which is a little ironic I sppose.
Taking a guess that it will the big opening area (avoiding spoils). I would personally like sargaras' sword in the background
People only made a few good-natured jokes about the login screen but no, Blizzard can't allow any fun to be had.
I was hoping Blizzard was going to do something like this. The login screen isn't bad, but it's not a World of Warcraft login screen! It doesn't have the feel like the dark portal, or Sindragosa, or Deathwing. It's not like Dragonflight bringing back the flying dragon. I'm excited for it!
Are you sure it's not the screen for the Earthen?
I mean this one is pretty bad compared to how the game looks it self
I request showing a list of TIPS: that may help players get into the game upon disconnecting. They will need at least some info when they are new and it might resolve issues as they happen. Just make a clickable caret to show it ^ ⌄
Let's be honest here, this always looked like a WIP thing.IMO it will probably be in the final one, like when deathwing landed on stormwind at the beginning when you start the game.This will open and we'll see the actual landing screen inside or it'll disappear in the corners or whatever...
The current login screen is simply ugly and feels like a unfinished asset so it would make sense to at least try to make it look somewhat presentable.
Thank god lol really not a fan of the current one
Thank god the current one looks about as &*!@ty as those tank nerfs
I knew the one that is there now would not be final, it is clear it is just a placeholder.