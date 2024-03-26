This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.5
PTR
10.2.6
New Tier Omni-Token From End-Raid Bosses in Season 4 - Awakened Tempostone
Live
Posted
36 minutes ago
by
Jaydaa
With today's Patch 10.2.6 update, a new Tier Omni-Token has been discovered for Awakened Raids in Season 4.
Season 4 Overview
The
Awakened Tempostone
is a new item that drops from the end-raid bosses of the Season 4 Awakened Dragonflight Raids (Raszageth, Sarkareth, Fyrakk). Unlike normal tier tokens, the omni-token has no classes or armor-type attached to it, which means everyone can roll on it!
The Tier Omni-Token can be exchanged for Tier with Runaagos, the Neurotic Novelist, located in the Parting Glass near the Bronze Enclave for the following item levels with their respective tentative upgrade tracks:
LFR (Veteran 3/8)
Normal (Champion 3/8)
Heroic (Hero 3/6)
Mythic (Myth 3/4)
486 ilvl
499 ilvl
512 ilvl
525 ilvl
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 4 Comments
Hide 4 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
rottenx51
on 2024-03-26T17:48:36-05:00
Awful.
Comment by
Laptican
on 2024-03-26T17:51:47-05:00
Awful.
Why is it awful? Omnitokens has been a thing all expansion.
Comment by
Brunopolar
on 2024-03-26T17:51:49-05:00
Good change.
Comment by
Sundercat
on 2024-03-26T17:53:46-05:00
Ah warlocks can finish their set even faster
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post