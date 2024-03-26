Jigglesworth Slimecat Mount Returns in Dragonflight Season 4

Looking forward to the second round of meltdowns that you can't get it in LFR.
So, we shouldn't fall for FOMO ever again?
If they're gonna throw in an old mount and ruin it's "prestige" then do old mage tower rewards like the druid forms, AoTC mounts, and other no longer obtainable mounts so there's more insentive to play this season.
this is good actually
I got this mount in SL, and while in general, I do not mind them bringing back FOMO items, it's still sort of annoying because they pick and choose and it's really not fair at all. If you can bring this mount back, why not the mage tower skins? Or the Spectral Tiger that wasn't even earned in-game? That is the only reason that this annoys me.
I'm only angry enough to post a wowhead comment to let everyone know I am upset about this but tbh idc anymore.Enjoy the mount.
do i see glad mounts on the horizon or is that something else O.O
Didn't we *JUST* have this...? with that apparent traders tender cost being added to the SoO AotC mount, then a bluepost confirmation that it was in error, and there is NO intention of adding back now-unobtainable mounts that were obtained through organised raid content. What was that, 1-2 months ago?
the fomo they created with this when initially released , everyone was aware it was a limited time offer , mutes any arguments for blocking the return of mage tower skins for druid , long neck mount , etc
Amount of whiny kids is simply unbelievable, there's !@#$load of mounts in the game and ppl whine when old mounts are added because 'muh prestige' while reality is that hardly anyone uses those mounts. Yes i got this mount back in sl, yes i used for a while because it was cool but then i stopped. Why? Because i found other mounts that i was using simple as that. So i wouldn't care even if this mount was added in trading post. I advise others to have similar approach, your life will be better.
Could this be a recolor of the slime cat instead? That way everyone is happy. Make this one purple!
This mount required clearing 3 raids on normal, something that is incredibly easy to do. It was not a challenge, so whatever. Bring it back. It may be the last time we see it because hopefully with faster expansions this is the last fated season.
it's time for mage tower skins evidently