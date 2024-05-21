New "Story" Difficulty Added to Nerub'ar Palace Raid in War Within

This is a really great change! Now all necessary story told through the raid will be viewable by everybody!
Honestly, I think they should just provide lfr awards for story and just remove lfr. I do think this is a good thing.
BiS gear drops
honestly, cool idea. yeah gid gud and all that but super fine for people just vibing. also fun gamers have the healthiest mentality
Infinitely better for accessibility and mechanics practice than LFR.
This is fantastic news! I've always wanted a story mode for raids
That's.....what lfr is, so why
Well for those solo players who have social anxiety is a good start.
And here I was thinking raids nowadays had 1 too many difficulties. I don't see the point of current normal mode.
Honestly, W change
I honestly like this addition! Curious to see how it plays out but I'm all for having more ways to see the raid content for players.
Hmm... I have no idea whether it's Ultra-Hard like Mythic, or a cakewalk like LFR/Normal. Can't really tell at that point, but my hunch unfortunately tells me it's obviously Mythic related...
I don't personally see any problem with a solo raid mode. Cool addition in my opinion, would be interesting to see what all they can do with it. Anything that makes the game more enjoyable for casual people while not affecting the more competitive parts of the game is really just a net positive for the game as a whole.
Sure why not have it, doesn't affect anyone negatively and it might be a huge positive for others
This is very, very nice
SWTOR has this
Fat W