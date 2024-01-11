New Pepe Costume Locations in Patch 10.2.5 - Dragon, Explorer, Tuskarr

Dragon Pepe is a win!
Pepe might honestly be one of my favorite things to collect, I'm still mad the DH one is separate. I want more pepes hidden through old and new content. I want an LK pepe, a deathwing pepe, a garrosh pepe, etc.
Finally, something to look forward to in this patch.
How does Pepe actually work.. is it a toy or what? How do I summon him and change his outfit
Wish they'd focus on toys and outfits for other pets instead of Pepe and Perky Pug for once.
Yay, more Pepes! <3
I wish they would give Pepe his own menu to let you select his outfit. I would probably use him more often if it wasn't random.
I wish there was a way to select wich of the unlocked mogs you want him to use when summoned