New Murloc Thrall Plushie Arrived in the Gear Store - Purchase to Get Gill'el In-Game Pet

Murloc Thrall In-Game Pet included

Exclusive In-Game Content Included with Purchase

Receive an exclusive "Gill'el" Murloc Thrall pet with a purchase of the World of Warcraft Murloc Thrall 6.5" Plush.



* Limit one (1) World of Warcraft Murloc Thrall 6.5" Plush per order. Exclusions and a modified return policy apply. See terms and conditions for details.



Unleash the power of the Horde in your home with the Murloc dressed as Thrall Plush from World of Warcraft! This legendary plush stands at 6.5 inches tall and perfectly embodies the essence of the Warchief, capturing Thrall's unmistakable Orcish features - combined with the whimsy of a Murloc - from his vivid green skin to his iconic armor. Complete with Dra'gora, his legendary weapon, this soft, huggable companion is ready for any adventure.



Whether you're gearing up to defend Azeroth or simply expanding your gaming collection, this Thrall plush makes the perfect addition to your space. Display him proudly on your shelf, desk, or nightstand, where he'll stand as a constant reminder of the bravery and strength of the Horde!



Purchase the World of Warcraft Murloc Thrall 16.5cm Plush through the Blizzard Gear Store and receive a digital code for an exclusive Murloc Thrall pet for use in World of Warcraft ("Game"); not eligible for use for any other game. Available only to customers age 18 and over. Use of code(s), including redemption periods and availability, may be subject to additional terms.



