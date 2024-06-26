New Maps in the War Within Beta - Khaz Algar, Azj-Kahet, Dornogal & More!

The Khaz Algar world map is kinda odd, isn't it ?It makes it look like all the underground zones are all on the same level, but from they've said it's not ?Curious to see how they will shift continents to fit the isle of Dorn tho :D
They need to place isle of dorn above the other three zones. Currently when you descend the core way the map position janks and teleports you all weird-like. Should incorporate verticality in the map itself and have the position reflect where you actually are much better. Right now it’s awful.
I love the new map designs, and they're great as always. I hope they move the zones a bit apart to portray more depth between them.
first thing i thought was "where will the 11.1 region be", further down?