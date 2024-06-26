Transmog UI Updates for The War Within - Ability to Filter for Any Class

Dope!
Definitely one of the things I'm looking forward as this will make the life easier.Good change!
one of the best additions for transmog farmers :)
The less addons needed the better.
Nice!Now I want a filter by expansion please :)
Would like to have ability to filter items by expansion (clicking through tens of pages is not fun), change size of appearance windows, option to remember what exactly settings i set for this transmog menu, etc. etc.
Let me filter for trading post or „fun“ sets and stuff. There so many items that you can’t find all