New Engineering Items in War Within - Better Battle Rez, New Failure Detection Pylon

Where's my blingtron 8000
No, this should all be Engineer only and if you don't like it, go cry on someone else's shoulder because I don't care.
98% of this isn't usable in dungeons and raid right? This is the reason I dropped engineering...
i do not see "only usable by enginering"... So when descent BL for LW ? :D So maybe having a BL class will be not so mandatory in m+
that button is going to suck ass if there's no one left to press it or the encounter makes it impossible to reach
Finally, sticking with the joke profession pays off again. Loves all the early versions of these items, and I love the new stuff. I just hope we'll be able to actually make money off of these things, considering Engineer is garbage for gold.
Stop with the backfire tax on Engineering and stop with the random location wormholes
love all of this, now we just need some sort of expensive crafted or consumable thing from engineering or w/e to open a summoning portal for players, this warlock monopoly thing has been going on far too long, such a huge timewaste during pug raids when people leave and join after every boss/try
It's starting to look like Engineering might become somewhat useful again!
DK's need some group utility. Everybody will have battle rez now, and AMZ was gutted years ago. All that's left is Deathgrip....How about Necrotic Aura from PVP?
Even wowhead doesn’t know the difference between lose and loose 😢😢
the saviour was cost prohibitive to craft. the battle rez tinker required a lot of investment in talent points before it was reliable. I am not too excited yet
Hopefully these all make it into the live game, but don't be surprised if some do not. Dragonflight Alpha/Beta had these same 'Convincingly Realistic Jumper Cables' in the files, but never were available - Convincingly Realistic Jumper Cables - Convincingly Realistic Jumper Cables - Convincingly Realistic Jumper CablesThe new TWW ones are attached to actual crafting data, which the DF ones never were, which is a good sign. - Convincingly Realistic Jumper Cables - Convincingly Realistic Jumper Cables - Convincingly Realistic Jumper Cables
I would like the engineer battle rez to have some range. 10 or 15 yards should suffice. Having to stand in junk might cause an additional death while attempting to resurrect.
Finally wiping some of the dust off of Engineering.
I really this line "Cannot be used by players higher than level 70." is a bug in the new jumper cables, unless TWW isn't adding anymore levels lol.