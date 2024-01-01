Extra 500 Trader's Tenders for January's Trading Post - Extra Tendies or Bug?

They did say they were looking for ways to have us earn more. Maybe this is part of that?
100% extra Trader's Tender, February will have all the awesome Love is in Air magic girl themed weapons. Ain't wasting no points on mounts.
All them had to do was reduce the prices of the items. Which are actually expensive.
I really hope this is true because the game glitched for me in December and let me buy something extra so I'm -650 tender.
To note, Ms. Xiulan, the NPC by the BMAH seems to be selling versions of some items from this month's trading post, for gold. I made a forum post about it, but also saying here to try and spread the word.https://www.wowhead.com/forums/topic/ms-xiulan-selling-variants-of-trading-post-items-336980#p4689929
Boot and shirt descriptions are reversed
2 months, both are just goddamn recolors for 800(!) each and a mog for 850 and Blizzard is STILL giving us a measly 1000 a month? The mog looks really damn cool but if we have to spend tenders on the things in Feb, 2024 Trading Posts start is going to be a bust.Blizzard could get a huge W by giving us the magical girl set for Feb as the monthly reward. Either those sets or the mount.There is NO WAY they're selling the sets separate for like 600-700 each. Right? RIGHT? (Of course they can and probably will)And regarding the Trading Post as a whole, its been such a disappointment. Limit us to 1000 tenders each month(minus all the stupid store bundles) and only finding out what the next month will have like a week before is so bad. You can't plan ahead and will horde tenders in fear of missing out on something you might find cool. The whole idea behind the feature, at all, was to give the players rewards that are in the back catalogue or things that didn't make it into the game in another way. All just by playing the game.So when they add an option to earn more tenders, I and i assume a lot of people, will be very happy (depending on what the earn cap will be..). Don't want to play for barley a day, get my 1k and my monthly thing, either buy 1 big thing or 10 small things or nothing and forget the feature is even a thing until Wowhead makes a post about the next months stuff. I'm a collector and i want to play the game and earn stuff.
That's a good change if true, the 500 extra tenders, makes it more meaningful to complete the monthly bar in months that have underwhelming rewards otherwise, like this.
Not from completing. I have the 500+ too but am not finished yet.Oh... nevermind. They are gone now.
If they're releasingHQ versions of old armour then please, please, PLEASE eventually get around to releasing updated HQ versions of the old DK starting armour.
500 are needed given how pricy everything is this month. But I didn't get them.
I got just now 500 instead of 1000...