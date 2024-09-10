Nerub-ar Palace Raid Finale Cinematic - MASSIVE SPOILERS

massive indeed...
Not saying I'm a feethusiast, but
Massive nothing more like it
What's the MASSIVE spoiler? That we defeated the final boss of the raid?
Wait when did she return. i tought we kinda defeaded her at the end of the campaign. i knew she would be back but i never saw her coming back
Weak ending that feels like a filler patch like sarkareth
Yall with the clickbait....you didn't even need it.
Not quite what I would call massive, it showed nothing unpredictable and teased nothing.
its so easy to know whats the current fetish that the dev team is trying to cater to. Last expansions it was scaly freaks, not its feet.
They REALLY aren't beating the feet allegations with this one.
We didn't get a good raid finale since few expacs...
"massive" spoilers
SNIFFA
Xal'atoes
Totally worth the huge spoiler warning. Spider woman dead, purple void woman amused.
"Massive spoilers" : you win the fight. Wow.
Reminder! Xal'atath is EVIL!
Thank God LFR wasn't fully available otherwise that moment would have been ruined for everyone already.