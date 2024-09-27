Mythic Queen Ansurek Nerfed! - Race to World First Nerub-ar Palace

Nice?I Guess?
Perfect timing, nerfing the boss when Echo is sound asleep while Liquid is in the middle of their progress...
I'm not really at the mythic level so I can't say for sure, but it seems positive if they're not waiting for world first to be done before tuning.
I am not grabbing popcorn bucket... yet! If Liquid gets the kill soon, before Echo even wakes up, THAT will be the perfect time to grab 2x buckets of freshly cooked popcorn. 🥳🥳
.
But why they made it easier , after all those are the top 0.0001% guilds that can do it , make it harder so it goes over next reset ... you are letting them having it too easy , the remaining playerbase is just going to obliterate the boss if it gets too nerfed when we reach 639 ilvl :D