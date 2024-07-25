Mythic Nerub-ar Palace Tuning Changes - Sikran and Ky'veza

That's a very, very drastic rework to how Sikran works as a fight.
Stop the hell with this crazy numbers.. can we have a emerald nightmare tier already? ffsWhy this game needs to be this fn cringe with all this stupid artificial imcreased values?
Blizzard knows exactly what they are doing - increasing numbers for world first race , then nerfing them again for the rest of the world... every time the same pattern when it comes to raid tuning , at least one knows what to expect every time cuz it never changes.
This shouldn't be tagged as "Live".
Friendly heads up for the Wowhead team: this article should have had a beta tag, not live. There are people trying to avoid spoilers and this site has filtering to help with that, which is for many is a big plus. However, that system does rely on articles using the correct tags.