MrGM Interview - Warbands and Hero Talents in The War Within

another "i want to waste everyones time by talking way too long before asking questions" MrGM Interview
Post the class guide updates that are on Icy Veins already
As long as I can glide and soar as a Dracthyr mage, I’ll be happy. I don’t really care about the interrupt racials.
A lot of people are going to be disappointed to log into prepatch, start with the vanilla raids and discover that tier 1 and 2 isn’t learnable if not looted on the specific class.It’s seems arbitrary that you can run Cata raids and send tier tokens to alts but can’t do the same with Vanilla / Legion raids.The interview gives the reason for this restriction as maintaining “class identity”, although I don’t see how class identity is achieved by restricting an account from collecting an item. Class identity is achieved by only allowing that class to wear the item or use it as a transmog, which is already the case. I hope Blizz hotfixes this and severs class restrictions from preventing mog collection.
Still a little bummed Dracthyr aren't ready for 11.0 to get more classes. I will be race changing my main to one and it would've been nice to start the saga off as the race I want to be.Oh well.... Hopefully they get heritage armour too when they get other classes. Make the heritage armour also be customization armour for Dracthyr in the barbershop as well.
for me personally, hero talents should add a little more on the visual side. Also would be nice to either get a hero spec themed weapon transmog or even a class set at the end of the expansion, best case scenario during a content drought so I can play different hero specs.
We need some tcg mounts as rewards from twitch
Dracthyr with more classes is just going to be meh until they actually let them transmog properly.
"They've been talking about the Dracthyr racials and one of their leading thoughts is increase the cooldown for all classes, but on the Evoker tree, reduce the cooldown back to what it currently is."Or, and here me out, Evokers get a baseline passive which reduces the CD back to what it currently is. Please don't make us spend a talent point to recover something arbitrarily removed.
Best hero talent at launch as they can beFeedback was usefulKek
Healing priests cant really cc and def cannot silence anything yet there are mobs you need to kick to proceed. goodjob
>Some class tier / tier tokens haven't been made account-wide for transmog collecting as they were built to be collected by a specific class only. They certainly want to hear player feedback on this.Just make all Legacy loot tier tokens and tier gear able to drop for and be learned by any class (or at least Warbound) at all times. There is literally no reason to not do this.>They can definitely look at old raid skips in the future to see if they make sense for being Warbound.Another "literally no reason to not do this" thing. Just implement SoO style scrolls/posters/signs/etc at the start of all Legacy loot instances that allow you to skip straight to any boss/encounter in the instance, once you've completed that encounter once on your warband.
Make it a three minute cooldown, my disc priest will take any stop they can
fingers-crossed for dracthyr deathknights!
The mog collection restriction is that classic Blizzard stubbornness that never makes any sense. Same with not making raid skips account wide.