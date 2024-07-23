What to Do Before the War Within Expansion

While soaring the skies in the land of dragons, you'll want to ensure you complete the activities from around the Dragon Isles before their rewards are no longer available (or not as easily obtained) when The War Within™
arrives on August 26.
Dragonflight Season 4
Raids
- Raids will no longer be "Awakened" when The War Within launches, and the following rewards, achievements, and teleports tied to them will no longer be attainable:
Voyaging Wilderling mount attained from Awakening the Dragonflight Raids.
- "Awakened Hero" title attained from Heroic: Awakening the Dragonflight Raids.
- Raid teleports Path of the Primal Prison, Path of the Bitter Legacy, and Path of the Scorching Dream earned from Mythic: Awakening the Dragonflight Raids.
- Season 4 Awakened Raid Achievements:
Awakened Storms: Normal, Heroic, Mythic
- Awakened Shadows: Normal, Heroic, Mythic
- Awakened Flames: Normal, Heroic, Mythic
After The War Within
launches, the ability to obtain the Reins of Anu'relos, Flame's Guidance
will become much more difficult. Learning the mount on any class also awards the Feather of the Blazing Somnowl
and the Cinder of Companionship
.
Dungeons
Keystone Hero Dungeon Teleports: The Azure Vault
, Halls of Infusion
, Neltharus
, Algeth'ar Academy
, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr
, Brackenhide Hollow
, Ruby Life Pools
, and The Nokhud Offensive
.
Complete WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria Before August 19
Relive epic adventures and experience the wonders of Pandaria anew. World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria ends on August 19, so be sure to get your Remix rewards before they are whisked away into the mists.
Once WoW Remix ends, characters will be converted to regular characters, and all Remix-specific items and perks will be removed. However, those characters will still be playable in The War Within
Pre-Expansion and beyond.
Learn more about WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria in our overview article
.
Radiant Echoes Pre-Expansion Event Ends August 26
Confront the memories of Azeroth during the new Radiant Echoes event and collect Residual Memories to purchase new items to add to your Warband collection.When:
July 30 – August 26Where:
Dalaran (hub), Dragonblight, Dustwallow Marsh, and Searing GorgeCurrency:
Residual Memories – Half-forgotten memories can be glimpsed in the light, playing across this iridescent powder.Levels:
10-70
Players with and without The War Within
can participate in this event. Learn more about this event in our overview article
.The War Within
goes live on August 26 at 3:00 pm PDT globally. Players who have purchased the Epic Edition
of The War Within
can participate in Early Access beginning August 22.
See you in Azeroth!