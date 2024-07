What to Do Before the War Within Expansion

Dragonflight Season 4

Complete WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria Before August 19

Radiant Echoes Pre-Expansion Event Ends August 26

While soaring the skies in the land of dragons, you'll want to ensure you complete the activities from around the Dragon Isles before their rewards are no longer available (or not as easily obtained) whenarrives on August 26.RaidsAfterlaunches, the ability to obtain the Reins of Anu'relos, Flame's Guidance will become much more difficult. Learning the mount on any class also awards the Feather of the Blazing Somnowl and the Cinder of Companionship DungeonsKeystone Hero Dungeon Teleports: The Azure Vault Ruby Life Pools , and The Nokhud Offensive Relive epic adventures and experience the wonders of Pandaria anew. World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria ends on August 19, so be sure to get your Remix rewards before they are whisked away into the mists.Once WoW Remix ends, characters will be converted to regular characters, and all Remix-specific items and perks will be removed. However, those characters will still be playable inPre-Expansion and beyond.Learn more about WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria in our overview article Confront the memories of Azeroth during the new Radiant Echoes event and collect Residual Memories to purchase new items to add to your Warband collection.July 30 – August 26Dalaran (hub), Dragonblight, Dustwallow Marsh, and Searing GorgeResidual Memories – Half-forgotten memories can be glimpsed in the light, playing across this iridescent powder.10-70Players with and withoutcan participate in this event. Learn more about this event in our overview article goes live on August 26 at 3:00 pm PDT globally. Players who have purchased the Epic Edition ofcan participate in Early Access beginning August 22.See you in Azeroth!