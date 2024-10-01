Mount Mania Event Preview - WoW 20th Anniversary Event

So sad there isn't a mount reward :|Or a FoS for winning, like Plunderstorm had :(
Is this for today's patch?
If this event is a success then i hope to see it being a event similar to the trial of style.The 64k dollar question is that what should the rewards be if they did bring it back as a event?
When is the event coming?
Well that's weak. There should at least be some tokens for winning, or something.
blizzard missed the chance to make a joke with asmongold
Seeing what the NPC chose, it doesn't bode well for many.
It'll be easier to use mountoff mod.
not even a mount reward? sadge
Wheres the mount....sick joke.
Just gotta whip out my Ivory Raptor and get my bragging rights.
"mount master" achievement is nice but would have been epic as a title
I've been training for this for years
I would love a mount reward but i just cant see how Blizz can do it unless they can disable premade groups.Iam sure disabling premade groups isnt out of the bounds for Blizz and if they can do that then yes we should get mounts as a reward for this.
A mount reward for this event would be really neat tho. Give us some weird classic recolors, like maybe a an orange drake. If not classic, how about some other recolors that got left in the dust? There's a few colors of wilderlings that I'd love to have. Or they could finally implement the Storm Crow that's been begging to make it to live since well over 10 years ago.
A mount and/or a title would have been nice indeed. With 970 mounts by the time the event comes I guess it will be a fast way to complete the event quest on every alt and grind T2 sets.