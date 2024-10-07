(MORE TUNING) Upcoming Class Tuning on Weekly Reset - Beast Mastery and Holy Paladin Nerf Revert

Death Knight



Blood



San’layn: Vampiric Strike damage increased by 30%.

San’layn: Infliction of Sorrow now deals 130% of the remaining disease damage to the enemy when it consumes it (was 100%).

San’layn: Visceral Strength now grants 12% Strength for 12 seconds (was 8% Strength for 8 seconds).

San’layn: Frenzied Bloodthirst now increases the damage of Death Strike by 6% per stack (was 5%).

Havoc



Aldrachi Reaver: Wounded Quarry damage increased by 100%.

Aldrachi Reaver: Reaver’s Glaive damage increased by 15%.

Mastery: Fel Blood effectiveness increased by 20%.

Shattered Souls healing per soul increased to 7% of recent damage taken (was 6%).

Soul Barrier base absorb value increased by 50% and absorb value per soul increased by 100%.

Feral



Wildstalker: Chance for Bloodseeker Vines to grow on a single target is unchanged, but slightly increased when Rip and Rake are on multiple targets.

All healing increased by 5%. Does not affect PvP combat.

Cenarion Ward healing increased by 40%.

Augmentation



Blistering Scales grants allies 20% of your armor (was 30%).

Flameshaper: Consume Flame damage increased by 25%.

Flameshaper: Engulf damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.

Flameshaper: Engulf healing increased by 20%.

Flameshaper: Consume Flame healing reduced by 50%.

Beast Mastery



Basilisk Collar damage bonus per damage over time effect reduced to 2%/4% (was 5%/10%).

All damage dealt increased by 8%.

All damage dealt by pets and summons increased by 8%.



Developers’ notes: We’ve corrected an issue with the Beast Mastery changes which previously excluded the baseline aura buff for both the Hunter and their pets. We’ve also adjusted the values for the baseline buff up, to better reach our target goals. Our intended tuning change for Beast Mastery is intended to be relatively neutral for single target, while increasing AoE performance, which was behind where it should be.

Nerub-ar Palace 2-Set Bonus: Now increases Wildfire Bomb damage by 8% (was 5%).

Nerub-ar Palace 4-Set Bonus: Now increases Raptor Strike/Mongoose Bite damage by 20% on targets affected by Wildfire Bomb (was 10%).

Hero Talents



Frostfire: Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 15%.

Frostfire: Frostfire Empowerment damage bonus increased to 60% (was 50%).

Frostfire: Frost Mastery now grants 2% Mastery (was 1% Mastery).

Hero Talents



Master of Harmony: Stored Vitality causes an additional 40% healing and damage (was 25%).

Mastery of Harmony: Coalescence now causes Aspect of Harmony to increase damage and healing taken by 20%.

Master of Harmony: Chi Wave and Chi Burst deals 100% increased damage (was 50%).

Master of Harmony: Overwhelming Force increased to 20% (was 15%).

Master of Harmony: Balanced Stratagem increases damage to 5% (was 3%).

Master of Harmony: Coalescence now causes Aspect of Harmony to increase damage and healing taken by 30%.

Aspect of Harmony now stores 30% of healing done (was 20%).

Conduit of the Celestials: Celestial Conduit now scales its damage with Mastery: Combo Strikes.

Holy



Lightsmith: Awakening now causes Blessing of the Forge to spawn a Sacred Weapon when extending the duration of Avenging Wrath.

Lightsmith: Hammer and Anvil’s healing increased by 150%.

Lightsmith: Divine Guidance effect increased by 50%.

All healing reduced by 5%. Does not affect PvP combat.

Fixed a bug causing Dawnlight to not have its healing reduced beyond 5 targets.

Dawnlight healing increased by 30%.



Developers’ notes: After continued feedback and further review on performance, we’ve decided to revert the planned Holy Paladin nerf for October 8 weekly reset. Additionally, we’re correcting the bug with Dawnlight and compensating with a buff to its healing to keep its value in raid close to its current performance, while giving it increased performance in 5 party group content.

All ability damage increased by 6%.

Word of Glory healing increased by 20%.

Light of the Titans now heals over 10 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Faith in the Light duration increased to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Lightsmith: Sacred Weapon damage and healing increased by 30%.

Lightsmith: Forge’s Reckoning damage increased by 30%.

Lightsmith: Blessed Assurance increases the damage of your next Crusader Strike/Hammer of the Righteous/Blessed Hammer by 200% (was 100%).

Lightsmith: Divine Guidance damage and healing increased by 50%.

Lightsmith: Hammer and Anvil damage increased by 40%.

Lightsmith: Sanctification grants 2% increased primary stat (was 1%).

Templar: Shake the Heavens lasts for 10 seconds (was 8 seconds).

Templar: Sanctification duration increased to 12 seconds (was 10 seconds).

Templar: Final Reckoning now increases the damage of Hammer of Light by 30% (was 15%).

Templar: Hammer of Light main target damage increased by 25%.

Templar: Hammer of Light secondary target damage increased by 75%.

Templar: Light’s Deliverance now triggers at 50 stacks (was 60).

Templar: Undisputed Ruling grants 15% Haste for 8 seconds (was 12% Haste for 6 seconds).

Templar: Wrathful Descent now deals 125% of the Empyrean Hammer damage to nearby enemies (was 100%).

Templar: Empyrean Hammer now benefits from Penitence and Burn to Ash.

Shadow



Mind Blast damage increased by 10%.

Void Bolt damage increased by 10%.

Shadowy Apparition damage increased by 10%.

Voidweaver: Entropic Rift damage increased by 10%.

Voidweaver: Void Blast damage increased by 20%.

Voidweaver: Collapsing Void damage increased by 10%.

Voidweaver: Void Flay damage increased by 10%.

Voidweaver: Inner Quietus now increases Vampiric Touch and Shadow Word: Pain damage by 25% (was 20%).

Hero Talents



Deathstalker: Follow the Blood effect now requires 2 targets afflicted with Rupture (was 3 targets).

Caustic Spatter poison damage dealt to nearby targets reduced to 40% (was 45%).

Nerub-ar Palace 2-Set Bonus: Chance to trigger Vile Tincture increased.

Nerub-ar Palace 2-Set Bonus: Vile Tincture’s poison damage buff now correctly affects Envenom, Kingsbane, and appropriate Hero Talent effects.

Nerub-ar Palace 4-Set Bonus: Thrombotic Tincture now correctly applies upon gaining 5 stacks of Vile Tincture (was 6 stacks).

Developer’s note: We expect these changes to result in a net increase in overall damage, weighted heavily towards single target.

All ability damage increased by 4%.

Dispatch damage increased by 6%.

Precise Cuts bonus to Blade Flurry damage per missing target increased to 4% (was 2%).

Black Powder damage increased by 35%.

Restoration



Earthen Harmony now causes Earth Shield to reduce damage taken by 3% (was 5%). Does not affect PvP combat.

Demonology



Pact of the Ered’ruin Doomguards deal 20% increased damage.

Felguard damage increased by 10%.

Gloomhound’s Gloom Slash damage increased by 20%.

Hero Talents



Colossus: Arterial Bleed causes Colossal Might to increase the damage dealt by Deep Wounds and Rend by 3% per stack (was 2%).

Mountain Thane: Lightning Strikes damage increased by 25%.

Mountain Thane: Ground Current damage increased by 25%.

Mountain Thane: Thorim’s Might causes Lightning Strikes to generate 3 Rage (was 5).

Mountain Thane: Thorim’s Might increases Revenge, Raging Blow, and Execute damage by 25% (was 15%).

Slayer: Culling Cyclone bonus Bladestorm damage reduced to 10% (was 20%).

Slayer: Opportunist now increases the damage and critical strike damage of your next Overpower or Raging Blow by 20% (was 30%).

Nerub-ar Palace 2-Set Bonus: Bloodthirst increases the damage of your next Rampage by 15% (was 10%). Does not affect PvP combat.

Nerub-ar Palace 4-Set Bonus: When Raging Blow resets its own cooldown, the damage of your next Bloodthirst is increased by 20%, stacking up to 2 times (was 10%). Does not affect PvP combat.

Mountain Thane: Crashing Thunder causes Thunder Clap to generate 8 Rage (was 5).

Mountain Thane: Strength of the Mountain increases Bloodthirst and Rampage damage by 30% (was 20%).

Mountain Thane: Thunder Blast generates 8 Rage (was 10).

Death Knight



Unholy



Death Coil damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.

Frost Fever damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.

Blood Plague damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.

Havoc



All ability damage increased by 4% in PvP combat.

Feral



Ferocious Wound (PvP Talent) now decreases maximum health by 3% per stack (was 5%).

Tranquility healing increased by 30% in PvP combat.

Mana regeneration now reduced by 40% in PvP combat (was 50%).

Survival of the Fittest now provides 25% damage reduction in PvP combat (was 30%).

Survival Tactics (PvP Talent) now has a 2 second duration (was 3 seconds).

Hero Talents



Dark Ranger: Smoke Screen now applies Survival of the Fittest at 50% effectiveness in PvP combat.

Frigid Winds is now 50% effective in PvP combat.

Arcane



Arcane Missiles damage increased by 35% in PvP combat (was 20%).

Pyroblast damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.

Fireball damage increased by 150% in PvP combat (was 100%).

Scorch damage increased by 300% in PvP combat (was 200%).

Ignite damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

World in Flames (PvP Talent) now increases Flamestrike damage by up to 50% (was 100%).

Glass Cannon (PvP Talent) now decreases health by 30% (was 15%) and increases the damage done by Scorch, Fireball, and Ignite by 20% (was 30%).

Healing Stream Totem healing increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Elemental



Lightning Bolt damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Tempest damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Healing Wave healing increased by 10% in PvP combat.

Healing Surge healing increased by 10% in PvP combat.

The effectiveness of Demon Skin’s armor bonus is no longer reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Demonic Resilience now reduces the damage taken by your primary pet by an additional 67% in PvP combat.

Affliction



Malevolent Visionary damage reduced by 30% in PvP combat.

Soul Harvester: Wicked Reaping damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.

Soul Harvester: Soul Anathema damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.

Soul Harvester: Demonic Soul damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.

Demonbolt damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.

Defensive Stance now reduces damage taken by 15% in PvP combat (was 10%).

Arms



Execute damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Master and Commander now reduces the cooldown of Rallying Cry by 120 seconds (was 90 seconds) and increases its effect by an additional 10% (was 15%).

Execute damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

As we've now completed three weeks of The War Within Season 1, we have enough data and feedback on class performance to allow us to do a broad pass on outliers in dungeon, raid, and PvP play. With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we will make the following adjustments.