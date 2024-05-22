More Mob Farms Nerfed in MoP Remix - Mogu'shan Vaults and Heart of Fear

What a mess. They just aren't capable of releasing a solid finished product anymore. How about they tell us how they want us to get bronze and become overpowered so we don't "exploit" the game by accident a million times.
keep nerfing farms while low lvl scaling characters eradicate everything and ward makes bosses not exist rly cool!
Big L Blizzard... Pandastorm is turning into a huge S Show - because YOU WILL NOT fix the problem. The LACK of Bronze drops.. not even 5 IQ for the Devs...
Yeah sure, go ahead and remove every single farming opportunity.. What's the point in "Infinite Potential" if crap like this keeps happening..?
Awesome news. Hopefully more of the quiet farms are hit.
LOWER THE COSTS OF ITEM UPGRADES WHAT IS SO HARD TO UNDERSTANDim real close to spending the 30k i have saved on tmog and cancelling my sub until twwthis is just ridiculous
I wish people would also be banned for using exploits, at least reset everything they did with cheating.
Are we in the upside down? Or Maybe Blizzard is? Why are these recent updates so backwards compared to what the community has been hammering for since the release of MOP remix? It's like Blizzard is taking feedback and doing the complete opposite to make their playerbase mad or something... It's just weird.
They've spent more time nerfing crap than fixing it at this point.
Frog farmers in RWF guilds charging 4 mil per person for Mythic Siege of Orgrimmar carries daily while their HP bars literally dont even move. Thank goodness we are nerfing people looking for scraps elsewhere.
At this point the only useful thing about Remix is leveling alts to have them max level prepared for TWW.
Can Blizzard just tell us exactly how they want us to play this mode, it would really speed things up.
Welp, they are slowly making it so there is no reason to log into the mode.
blizzard needs to stop nerfing and start buffing. choosing to make something worse instead of just making the alternative better is a losing mentality. the negative energy this is all creating regardless of if you're pro or anti grind is putting a dampener on the whole event imo.
No idea why this is an issue. This portion of the game has no bearing on retail or any version of wow. It is a temporary version of the game that is a placeholder for us to have FUN while they finish their expansion. There is no reason whatsoever to nerf any degenerate activity in this portion of the game. Learn from it Blizzard but don't axe every bit of fun players are having being OP.
Hey everyone, we made a new mode where you can be crazy op> I’m having fun grinding and becoming op> they nerf what is fun and different about this mode> I quit