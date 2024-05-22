Enhancement Shaman Review of Stormbringer Hero Talents - Command the Volatile Tempest



Stormbringer represents the Lightning aspects of Enhancement, embracing some of our more volatile gameplay elements to expand upon them and turn us into the force of nature we were always meant to be. Primarily linking into Maelstrom Weapon, this injects an ebb and flow gameplay style combined with some switch ups to really feel like you're barely controlling the elements you're wielding - playing heavily into the Lightning theming to bring the thunder to those who stand in your way.