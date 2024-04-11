More Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 Hotfixes for April 11th, 2024 - Trinket & Item Changes

Added the following hotfixes to today’s update:Items
- The following cast time trinkets will now trigger a 1 second global cooldown and may not be used when the global cooldown is active:
Manic Grieftorch
- Beacon to the Beyond
- Belor’relos, the Suncaller
- Algeth’ar Puzzle Box
Manic Grieftorch damage increased by 1.2%. Can now be channeled while moving.
Storm-Eater’s Boon damage reduced by 25%.
Dragonfire Bomb Dispenser damage reduced by 15%. Flash of Inspiration may now only occur every 2 seconds (was 0.74 seconds).
Neltharion’s Call to Chaos primary stat reduced by 6.4%.
Neltharion’s Call to Dominance primary stat reduced by 15%.
Nymue’s Unraveling Spindle now triggers a 1 second global cooldown (was 1.5 seconds).
All Fyrakk’s Tainted Rageheart’s damage reduced by 5%.
Fixed an issue causing Inexorable Resonator to grant more primary stat than intended.
Fixed an issue causing Whispering Incarnate Icon to grant significantly more passive secondary stat than intended.