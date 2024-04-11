More Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 Hotfixes for April 11th, 2024 - Trinket & Item Changes

The following cast time trinkets will now trigger a 1 second global cooldown and may not be used when the global cooldown is active:



Manic Grieftorch

Manic Grieftorch Beacon to the Beyond

Belor’relos, the Suncaller

Algeth’ar Puzzle Box

Added the following hotfixes to today’s update:Manic Grieftorch damage increased by 1.2%. Can now be channeled while moving.Storm-Eater’s Boon damage reduced by 25%.Dragonfire Bomb Dispenser damage reduced by 15%. Flash of Inspiration may now only occur every 2 seconds (was 0.74 seconds).Neltharion’s Call to Chaos primary stat reduced by 6.4%.Neltharion’s Call to Dominance primary stat reduced by 15%.Nymue’s Unraveling Spindle now triggers a 1 second global cooldown (was 1.5 seconds).All Fyrakk’s Tainted Rageheart’s damage reduced by 5%.Fixed an issue causing Inexorable Resonator to grant more primary stat than intended.Fixed an issue causing Whispering Incarnate Icon to grant significantly more passive secondary stat than intended.