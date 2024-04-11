Hunter Pet Stable Changes with Patch 10.2.7 - More Information, New Layout

This looks nice, but kinda grim for the hope of removing the nonsense specializations...let us just set them how we want so we can use what we want.
Pretty cool
Should be able to have enough room to capture all rares/bosses from all expansions.
OH MY GOSH IT'S HAPPENING! AFTER ALL THESE YEARS \o/
How about make the limit on pets you can store unlimited? or increase the cap?
now give Mages a stable to keep their water elementals in. Oh, wait.
Gotta Catch'em All!
POGAlso more space please
I fell in love with this when the patch dropped. Such a huge QoL change. My only wish is that we get a shared stable for alts, because screw farming the spirit beasts and rare beasts a tenth time.
Been waiting for this long time. Thanks Blizzard.
Welp, there goes my crazy, but works for me, way of organizing my pets.
can we change pet specs like we used to yet? useless pets are piling up because of the "variety" you promised that removed all variety
And still no warlock demon enslaving system like this.
Id very much prefer for BM that each of the 5 slots has a different secondary pet tied to it. If i summon my spider i want another spider summoned with it. If i summon my tanky pet i want another tanky pet. I dont want the same secondary pet summoned all the time. This is especially helpful for RP servers.