Moonkin Festival Micro-Holiday Available Today Nov 12th - Temporary Companion & Title

And... it doesn't award the Moonkin Hatchling pets that Blizz took down from the store and have been unavailable for years. Missed opportunity to have a one day flash sale, even.
Would be too much to ask to give SUBSCRIBING PLAYERS WHO PAY 15 EURO PER MONTH AND THE EXPANSION to get a free Moonkin pet via this mini holiday. Ah well, I guess it's my fault for expecting basic stuff in return for paying a subscription and a full-price expansion.
Indeed sad when i see how many free login stuff and pets etc i get in BDO, f2p mmo compared to wow i pay my subscription for nearly 20 yrs now, i vote for moonkin pet too
someday i'll be able to get the hatchling pets... someday...
Why are you posting this when the day is as good as over?
They almost always post after the fact for these things.
I don't understand why micro holidays never reward anything slightly more useful, like a toy or a battlepet. Saying that it wouldn't be fair because micro holidays are only 1 day per year doesn't make sense to me, because other events like Pirate's Day and Dead of the Dead do reward toys and/or battlepets... (Yes I know those events last 2 days instead of 1, but come on, it's not like people are much less likely to miss out on them compared to the 1-day microholidays)