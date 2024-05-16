This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
Mists of Pandaria Remix High Definition Garrosh Key Art
Live
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
Blizzard has released high definition key art for Mists of Pandaria Remix, featuring Garrosh in battle against the heroes of Pandaria!
Several download options can be found alongside the special event logo and several in-game previews in the
Blizzard Press Center
.
Key Art
Logo
Rewards Previews
Zone Previews
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
SinR
on 2024-05-16T12:45:57-05:00
Nice, love the chicken attacking
Comment by
KikiyoDragon
on 2024-05-16T13:14:05-05:00
So, how long until hunters can tame combat chickens? :P
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post