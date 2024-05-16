Diablo II: Resurrected Ladder Season 7 Coming Soon

Blizzard

Hell’s legions taunt you forth to challenge their devilry. Will you answer their challenge?

Countless demons have met their timely demise at the end of your weapon, yet their onslaught doesn’t relent. Sanctuary needs its savior! Return with Patch 2.7.3. on May 21, then wreak havoc among the Burning Hells’ ranks in Ladder Season 7 on May 23! Read further to glean pertinent information about the Season.

Ladder Season 7

Our previous Ladder Seasons for Diablo II: Resurrected have shown just how adept adventurers were at saving Sanctuary, racing to be the first to cement their names on the Leaderboard, while striking fear into the tormented hearts of their demonic adversaries in the process.

Ladder Season 7 will begin on May 23, ushering in a new opportunity for brave adventurers to race to Level 99 and amass powerful loot along the way. We cannot wait to see which determined souls carve their name into the Leaderboard this time.

Ladder Season 7 Launch Timing:

North America May 23, 05:00 p.m. PDT Europe May 24, 02:00 a.m. CEST Asia May 24, 10:00 a.m. KST

As with previous seasons, Ladder Season 7 will feature different modes:

Version Description Pre-Expansion Ladder The standard version of Ladder play that encompasses playing only with the original four acts. Pre-Expansion Hardcore Ladder The hardcore (only one life) version of Ladder play that encompasses playing only with the original four acts. Ladder The standard version of Ladder play that encompasses playing five acts, as it includes the “Lord of Destruction” expansion content. Hardcore Ladder The hardcore (only one life) version of Ladder play that encompasses playing five acts, as it includes the “Lord of Destruction” expansion content.

For those new to Ladder Seasons, you might be wondering what happens to your Shared Stash loot once the current season ends.

Once Ladder Season 6 ends, all Ladder characters will be transferred to their respective non-ladder group. All items in that character group's Shared Stash go into a new Withdraw Only set of Shared Stash tabs, denoted by a check marked Past box. Any items from Ladder Season 5 stored in the Withdraw Only tabs will be lost at this time. You will have all of Ladder Season 7 to withdraw any items you would like to keep from Season 6. When Ladder Season 7 ends, this withdraw only set of Stash Tabs will be overridden with any items in the Ladder Season 7 Shared Stash. Be sure to get any items out before then or they will be forever lost!

Patch 2.7.3

On May 21, at 10:00 a.m. PDT, a change to the age restriction in Korea goes live with Patch 2.7.3.

Gameplay

Access to Diablo II: Resurrected in Korea has been updated to allow access at 19 years of age.

May your Ladder race be filled with fiends to eviscerate and bountiful loot.

-The Diablo II: Resurrected Team