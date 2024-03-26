Awakened Raid Rotation Confirmed in Season 4

Sad. But otherwise it will be hard to fill the pugs with 3 raids at a time
zzz
Hope they change this. Feedback was given in SL S4 that the rotation was a bad thing. Dont know why they kept it despite nobody wanting it
Yippee so glad we paid for a full priced xpac and only get 3/4 of the content. Yay recycled content amirite? Who am I kidding, you fools love this garbage, it's why retail is in the state it's in....
booooo
"previous speculation"It was a single line that read:
sweet! rotating raid is great so we can farm fyrakk mounts on off weeks!
Curious why they chose to use a recolored SL mount that we have 4 of already rather than something specific to DF. Like how the Jelly Cat was to SL though I wouldn't mind to see a way of getting it again for those who missed it.
rip 2 night a week raiding guilds.
Awesome. Just one raid...a week...again...that takes maybe 45 mins to clear fully. Woohoo.
meh
They couldnt end the dragon expansion with....a dragon? Big miss there blizzard
Idk why people are upset about this, this is really good for farming Fyrakk, and Sarkareth mounts, and after a month or so all 3 will be fated at the same time anyway, people just want to complain...
Some of us are in guilds that only raid 4-6 hrs/wk. This is not enough time to relearn some of the harder fights (on heroic), like Raz, and make progress on them so that we can kill them. We've gotten AOTC easily every tier since BfA, but there's no way we'll be able to clear heroic in a single week if we have to move to a new raid every week. I mean, we'll basically need to farm normal and the easier heroic bosses for gear and then stay in a particular raid for a couple weeks re-learning the harder fights and then keep killing these bosses until that raid rotates back around to Awakened just so that we can kill them on Awakened. I can see us potentially hopping between all 3 raids on any given night. Like if Amirdrassil is Awakened we could potentially be hopping into Vault to kill Raz and Aberrus to kill Sark to keep up with the mechanics of those fights. Then after that hopping into Amirdrassil to hopefully progress that raid and maybe finally kill Fyrakk. And this scenario is after making it to those bosses and downing them, which will take us several weeks.We all work full-time jobs. Most of us also have families and family obligations to attend to. We deal with a million different things between raid nights and it takes us a while (as a raid) to build up a proficiency and familiarity with these bosses so that we can defeat them. The earlier bosses we can clear easy, but the later ones are very unforgiving even on heroic. We need time with them so that their mechanics take up enough space in our brains amidst all the million other things that are in there that we can execute them to the precision that is needed.This entire rotation is a slap in the face to guilds like ours. It makes actual progression impossible and takes all the fun and challenge out of raiding. We'll be done with s4 on the third week.
skip that season there are far better games to spend your money or time on