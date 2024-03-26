Awakened Raid Rotation Confirmed in Season 4

Season 4 Dungeon Journal

Raid Rewards

NEW Complete all three Awakened raids on Normal difficulty or higher in Dragonflight Season 4.

Reward: Mount Reward: Voyaging Wilderling



NEW Complete all three Awakened raids on Heroic difficulty or higher in Dragonflight Season 4.

Reward: Title Reward: Awakened Hero

NEW Complete all three Awakened raids on Mythic difficulty or higher in Dragonflight Season 4.

Reward: Dragonflight Raid Teleports