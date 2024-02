This Month’s Bonus Reward

Teele

Teele's grandparents told him they were the mice that discovered Azeroth. They were also champion fibbers. Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)***, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — Teele the mouse pet. Squeak through any close call with this adorable mouse at your side.