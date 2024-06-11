Mage War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses Reviewed - Guide Writer First Impressions

Arcane Explosion, Spellslinger, and How Arcane Works
For Arcane Mages in Nerub'ar Palace, our tier set bonus revolves around increasing the damage of some of our core abilities and occasionally allowing Arcane Barrage
to refund the charges it spends. Overall this set is going to be somewhat cool in single target and pretty lame in AOE. The 2-set bonus here is about as uninspired as they come, but worse over it treats Arcane Blast
and Arcane Explosion
as equals rotationally and they simply aren't. We actively avoid using Arcane Explosion
in AOE meaning that this is really mostly just a single target set bonus. Historically, Arcane has had past issues with Arcane Blast
tuning relative to our other spells being too high, this contributes to that without any interesting outcome.
In a similar vein, the 4-set, due to the above, procs a lot less in AOE situations since it hinges on Arcane Explosion
usage. On top of that, the proc is another random 4-charge refund, which we already have in the Orb Barrage
talent, while its cool to have some backup for it failing, this set doesn't really accomplish that, it just gives us the opportunity to munch charges in AOE.
We do not want to use Arcane Explosion
in AOE and the tuning for it would need to be much, much higher for that to happen - it would also run heavy risk of degenerate rotations. All in all, we should just move away from trying to make Arcane Explosion
more than it is and instead focus on other parts of our toolkit.
Spellslinger has nothing interacting with Arcane Barrage
and the set could push us towards Sunfury - which due to Burden of Power
has great synergy with Arcane Barrage
in single target. My best Spellslinger builds at the moment actually ignore this proc in single target (as well as the Arcane Orb
proc from Spellfrost Teachings
) to just optimize Arcane Blast
and Arcane Missiles
. As a result, Sunfury is going to get much more from this than Spellslinger. It might be a good idea for the 4-set to also work on Arcane Missiles
for Spellslinger's sake.
Successes
In single target the set feels pretty good - Arcane Blast
is a core part of our rotation and the 4-set proc happens frequently with obvious use cases rotationally (almost exclusively for Sunfury through Burden of Power
). For Sunfury, in single target, this set is amazing feeling. Spellslinger needs some help here, but the proc is still useful as a mana conservation tool. I can't add much more positive here because the set's sweet spot is relatively narrow here.
Conclusion
The concern here is that if left unchanged, this set will disadvantage Arcane against other specs in AOE while also disadvantaging Spellslinger against Sunfury for Arcane specifically. The damage bonus needs to be higher on Arcane Barrage
to be worth using the proc as Spellslinger (as well as justifying potential talent changes) and the 2-set and 4-set should probably use Arcane Orb
for proccing in AOE, a spell we want to hit and naturally generate in AOE through Orb Barrage
. Overall, the set has a solid foundation as getting refunded charges on Arcane Barrage
is genuinely something the community has asked for and is a cool concept to explore, it just needs some reworking and tuning.