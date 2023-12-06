This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Liquid's RWF Amirdrassil WeakAuras Now Available on Wago.io
Posted
17 seconds ago
by
Wowhead
With Fyrakk now defeated and the Race to World First over, Liquid has released their Amirdrassil WeakAuras on Wago.io.
Liquid Amirdrassil WeakAuras
If you're looking to level up your raiding UI, then be sure to check out Liquid's exclusive WeakAuras used in their Amirdrassil RWF progression. Simply Copy the Import String and add them into WeakAuras.
Be sure to pick up their
Liquid Anchors
&
Liquid WeakAuras
to ensure compatibility.
Updating via WeakAuras Companion App
Be sure to continually update the WeakAuras above. You can use the above links to manually install those or you can use the
WeakAuras Companion App
to automatically install most of the updates as they become available.
WeakAuras Companion App Download
