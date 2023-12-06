This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.5
PTR
10.2.0
Lore Speculation with Taliesin and Evitel: What Happens When Azeroth is Born? Who is the Last Titan
Live
Posted
44 minutes ago
by
Paryah
Since Legion, lore aficionados have speculated on what Azeroth's World Soul is and what exactly that means for us. Content creators Taliesin & Evitel teamed up with our own lore specialist, DiscordianKitty, to lay out the possibilities in this very insightful piece. Packed with terrific art and animation, this video explains exactly what they feel could happen when Azeroth is born, and what key lore points are leading us into the World Soul Saga.
If you have any interest in lore and how what we know leads us to think about where we are going next, check this out.
World of Warcraft's upcoming World Soul Saga concludes with The Last Titan, and many think that means the birth of Azeroth's world soul. What would that birth look like? Would it rip our world apart, would it be another cataclysm? And also... is it possible that Azeroth isn't even a titan at all? Dragonflight is full of hints that the Titan's haven't been especially honest with us, and it's time for a deep dive lore speculation!
If you enjoyed this, give these folks a follow and see what else they are up to:
Taliesin & Evitel
Co-writer:
DiscordianKitty
Azeroth model & animation:
Evozor
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 4 Comments
Hide 4 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
adyaa
on 2023-12-06T06:07:41-06:00
Its John Cena
Comment by
Alechs777
on 2023-12-06T06:21:16-06:00
why tf would she be a troll.
Comment by
Vivianne
on 2023-12-06T06:28:13-06:00
why tf would she be a troll.
Trolls are the oldest organic intelligent race of Azeroth.
Night Elves are Trolls mutated from the energies of the Well of Eternity, and lots of other races like Humans, Dwarves and Gnomes came from the Titans.
Comment by
SPF18
on 2023-12-06T06:38:19-06:00
Trolls are the oldest organic intelligent race of Azeroth.
Night Elves are Trolls mutated from the energies of the Well of Eternity, and lots of other races like Humans, Dwarves and Gnomes came from the Titans.
I don't think this reasoning holds up to scrutiny.
If Azeroth is a Titan, she would look like a Titan, which all look fairly similar (like humans). If she isn't a Titan, Trolls living near the Well of Eternity - Azeroth's own blood - evolved to look *less* like Trolls.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News