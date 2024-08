Item Appearance and Transmog Collection APIs Now Available for World of Warcraft

Game Data API

Profile API

Lok’tar Ogar!We are pleased to announce the newly addedandAPIs to the WoW community! Please use these endpoints to explore collected item and item set appearances./data/wow/item-appearance/{appearanceId}/data/wow/search/item-appearance/data/wow/item-appearance/set/index/data/wow/item-appearance/set/{appearanceSetId}/data/wow/item-appearance/slot/index/data/wow/item-appearance/slot/{slotType}/profile/user/wow/collections/profile/user/wow/collections/transmogs/profile/wow/character/{realmSlug}/{characterName}/collections/profile/wow/character/{realmSlug}/{characterName}/collections/transmogsIn addition, a new item.appearances property has been added to thewith links to relevant appearances.These endpoints are available in the static-{region} and profile-{region} namespaces respectively. See the World of Warcraft Namespaces Documentation for more information.To explore these endpoints further, please reference our official API documentation on the Developer Portal (see WoW Game Data API Reference and WoW Profile API Reference ).