Item Appearance and Transmog Collection APIs Now Available for World of Warcraft

Lok’tar Ogar!
We are pleased to announce the newly added Item Appearance
and Character Transmog Collection
APIs to the WoW community! Please use these endpoints to explore collected item and item set appearances.
Game Data APIItem Appearance:
/data/wow/item-appearance/{appearanceId}
/data/wow/search/item-appearance
/data/wow/item-appearance/set/index
/data/wow/item-appearance/set/{appearanceSetId}
/data/wow/item-appearance/slot/index
/data/wow/item-appearance/slot/{slotType}
Profile APIAccount Profile API:
/profile/user/wow/collections
/profile/user/wow/collections/transmogs Character Collections API:
/profile/wow/character/{realmSlug}/{characterName}/collections
/profile/wow/character/{realmSlug}/{characterName}/collections/transmogs
In addition, a new item.appearances property has been added to the Item API
with links to relevant appearances.
These endpoints are available in the static-{region} and profile-{region} namespaces respectively. See the World of Warcraft Namespaces Documentation
for more information.
To explore these endpoints further, please reference our official API documentation on the Developer Portal (see WoW Game Data API Reference
and WoW Profile API Reference
).