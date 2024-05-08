Hunting the Harbringer - Dark Heart Patch 10.2.7 Questline (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: Patch 10.2.7 Dark Heart Story Spoilers in this post!

Khadgar: We are in need of your aid once more, champion. A mysterious figure moves within the shadows. The Harbinger...

Khadgar: Let us speak in the Chamber of the Guardian. I've asked Alleria to meet us there as well.

> What do we know about the Dark Heart?

The Dark Heart began as a relic hidden away in the Forbidden Reach. We believe it was similar to the Dragon Soul. Perhaps a prototype rejected by Deathwing?

Iridikron stole this relic and traveled to the far past alongside the Infinite Dragonflight, to a time when the world was ruled by primal dragons and the Aspects were not even yet the Aspects. He then infused the relic with the power of Galakrond, a powerful primal dragon who nearly devoured the entire world.

And so the Dark Heart was created. But Iridikron did not keep the relic for himself. Instead, he gave it to an ally. A figure we know only by name. The Harbinger.



> Can you remind me how Iridikron empowered the Dark Heart?

This option replays the cutscene that plays at the end of the Dawn of the Infinite dungeon.



> I want to hear more about the Harbinger.

Unfortunately, there is not much I can tell you about them.

We know they are allied with Iridikron and that they possess the Dark Heart. And so we can assume they are a powerful individual with a dangerous agenda.

That is why I've asked you and Alleria to investigate. Who is the Harbinger and what do they mean to do with the Dark Heart? Questions I hope that we can answer before something terrible occurs. So that we can stop it.



> You mentioned a Radiant Song... ?

We've heard reports from across Azeroth of individuals seeing a vision filled with light and benevolence. However, that's all we know. Whatever the Radiant Song means to tell us, we still do not know.

Jaina has agreed to further investigate the matter. If she uncovers anything, I will be sure to let you know.

Riftwalker Dellyn: There was a strange increase in void activity within Aberrus. We're still unsure what caused the surge.

Riftwalker Dellyn: All quiet now, though.

---

Riftwalker Soran: I investigated void incursions along the southern coast.

Riftwalker Soran: But any sign of battle had long passed when I arrived. Seems like a dead end.

---

Riftwalker Orlis: Not much to report, I'm afraid.

Riftwalker Orlis: I sensed activity to the north of the continent, but the trail went cold near Zul'Aman.

---

Magister Umbric: Riftwalker Nilara has yet to return from Northrend. Troubling.

Alleria: Galakrond was consumed by a never-ending hunger. And that same hunger was used to empower the Dark Heart.

Alleria: The Riftwalkers reported fluctuations in void energy, followed by a period of calm.

Alleria: Could the Dark Heart be absorbing magical power? And converting it to shadow.

Alleria-: These tracks lead north. Wait... I sense something. Is it Ulduar?

The Harbinger: So you finally arrived. My honored guests.

Alleria: That voice...

The Harbinger: You seek my Dark Heart? Very well. Come take it.

Alleria: Why show me these memories? What is the Harbinger's plan?

---

Alleria: Rejecting the role of Ranger-General was not an easy choice. For me or my family.

Alleria: Yet leaving them behind... I failed to protect them. Or at least, to die with them.

---

Alleria: This is the last time I saw my son as a boy. My Arator. I was so thankful for that day.

Alleria: Xe'ra helped me to reach out to him. Yet the Light's power wasn't enough to defeat the Legion.

---

Alleria: Embracing the Void... I don't regret that choice.

Alleria: I left my world, my son, to protect them. And leaving the Army of the Light was just the same.

Memory of Turalyon: I would rather have died than have you fall to evil.

Memory of Alleria: I know. And yet my fate has not changed.

The Harbinger: Ah. Your greatest regret. Let's bring it to life, shall we?

The Memory of Turalyon screams in agony.

Alleria: No! This isn't what happened!

Memory of Turalyon: You have forsworn the Light, Alleria. And so you are my enemy.

Alleria: We must follow him!

Zan'do: THEIR blood for MY power!

Modgud: You promised... You promised, you promised, you promised!

Natalie Seline: The Void is filled with many whispers! And hers is loudest of them all.

Corrupted Memory of Turalyon: This is what you chose over the Light? Over your family? How pitiful.

Alleria: Do not speak with his voice, abomination!

---

Corrupted Memory of Turalyon: End me, Alleria! Has the Void not given you the strength?

Alleria Windrunner: I can't do it!

The Harbinger: Alleria. I see your weak heart. You cling to them still.

Locus-Walker: Begone from this place, Xal'atath!

The Harbinger: Very well. I'll not overstay my welcome.

Khadgar: Still no word from Magni?

Jaina: No. The Speaker of Azeroth remains strangely silent.

---

Khadgar: Xal'atath has returned as the Harbinger. And now she has the power of the Dark Heart at her disposal.

Jaina: It's all connected to the Radiant Song. It has to be.

Khadgar: Locus-Walker said the ethereals heard a similar song before K'aresh was destroyed.

Jaina: Then is... Azeroth herself the one in danger? Is she speaking to us?

Archmage: We need answers. We need her Speaker.

Jaina: I will seek out Magni. But first, I must inform Thrall of what we learned here.

Jaina: We must face this crisis together. Horde and Alliance both.

> Can you tell me more about Xal'atath and her role as Harbinger?

We now know that The Harbinger is Xal'atath, a being of the Void. Her spirit was once trapped within a dagger, but she was recently released onto Azeroth. And it seems she means to make the most of her freedom.

Xal'atath has allied herself with Iridikron and gained a powerful relic, the Dark Heart. There's now strong evidence that she is using this relic, but we know not to what ends. She has also gained a force of void spawn. She used this force to attack Telogrus Rift, which you and Alleria luckily defended against.

However, we still do not know exactly what the Dark Heart is capable of. And now, with what we know of the Radiant Song, I fear for the worst...



> Locus-Walker gave us a warning about the Radiant Song.

Locus-Walker claims that his people, the ethereals, once had a vision similar to the Radiant Song that many across Azeroth are currently witnessing. However, this vision came shortly before their world was destroyed by the Void Lord Dimensius.

Does this mean the Radiant Song is a warning of imminent destruction? Perhaps a warning from the very Worldsoul of Azeroth. And I cannot help but fear it has something to do with Xal'atath and her Dark Heart.

We need the wisdom of Azeroth's Speaker, but Magni has yet to answer our calls. Jaina as agreed to seek him out, once she has spoken with Thrall. I wouldn't be surprised if she eventually requested your help on the manner, <player>.