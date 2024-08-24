This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
How to Find Bismuth Bitterling, Whispering Stargazer, & Regal Dottyback - Hallowfall Fishing Derby
Live
Posted
1 hr 23 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Get your Fishing Poles ready, because The Hallowfall Fishing Derby is here! This weekly event can be started by accepting the quest from
Captain Oathmyt
in Hallowfall at /way #2215 44.22 61.59. Upon accepting this quest, players will receive the
Derby Dasher
buff that will allow them to catch
Trophy Fish for one hour
. After the one-hour mark, players will not be able to accept the quest again until next Saturday. While players can earn one
Mereldar Derby Mark
per unique Fish caught while the buff is active, it is recommended to prioritize catching Trophy Fish first to earn 25
Mereldar Derby Mark
from the quest turn-in.
The Hallowfall Fishing Derby in The War Within
This week's
Hallowfall Fishing Derby
quest tasks players with catching a Trophy
Bismuth Bitterling
, Trophy
Whispering Stargazer
, and Trophy
Regal Dottyback
, but where can these Fish be found?
Fish
Special
Zones
Pools
Bismuth Bitterling
Chum
Isle of Dorn
The Ringing Deeps
Glimmerpool
Whispering Stargazer
Whispers of the Deep
Isle of Dorn
The Ringing Deeps
Hallowfall
Stargazer Swarm
Regal Dottyback
Royal Chum
Hallowfall
Azj-Kahet
Royal Ripple
If you don't already have one, make sure to pick up a
Angler's Guide
from
Captain Oathmyt
or any other Fishing Supplies Vendor in Khaz Algar. This Guide will make Pool finding a breeze while you ride around on your mount!
Bismuth Bitterling
The
Bismuth Bitterling
is a fairly common fish that can be caught from a
Glimmerpool
in either
Isle of Dorn
or
The Ringing Deeps
.
Glimmerpool
can commonly be found off the coasts of
Isle of Dorn
.
Whispering Stargazer
While the
Whispering Stargazer
is technically an uncommon Fish, its natural habitat of the
Stargazer Swarm
can be found abundantly along the coasts of
Isle of Dorn
, in
The Ringing Deeps
, or
Hallowfall
.
Regal Dottyback
Finally, the
Regal Dottyback
can be caught in either
Hallowfall
or
Azj-Kahet
from the somewhat elusive
Royal Ripple
. Beware, if you attempt to fish from these pools with a low Fishing Skill, as you could come up with a few
Cursed Ghoulfish
instead!
Mereldar Derby Marks
After you've caught the three Trophy Fish, you will continue to earn 1
Mereldar Derby Mark
for each unique fish you catch while you still have
Derby Dasher
active. Check out our Fishing Guide to learn where all of the other Fish of Khaz Algar can be found!
Fishing Profession Overview for The War Within
1
Comment by
Rannirdin
on 2024-08-24T02:06:24-05:00
Oh, that's fun! It's like a spin of the old fishing competition! Excited to try that out! :)
1
