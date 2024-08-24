This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The War Within Launch Promotions Roundup - Pets, Mounts, and More
Live
Posted
58 seconds ago
by
Archimtiros
Blizzard is celebrating the launch of The War Within with an unprecedented number of promotions with pets, mounts, and other World of Warcraft related bonuses!
Free Discord Streaming Pet
With no purchase necessary, Discord is offering a free
Parrlok
pet to players that
go live and stream World of Warcraft
to a friend for at least 15 minutes over Discord!
Support a Streamer
The popular
Support a Streamer promotion has returned
, offering the
Watcher of the Huntress
pet to anyone who gifts two Twitch subscriptions to participating streamers between August 26 and September 26th.
Trolli Gummi Worm
Starting September 1st, candy company Trolli is also offering a free
Gummi
pet with
any purchase of their Sour Brite Crawlers
.
World of Warcraft SteelSeries Collection
SteelSeries has also partnered with Blizzard to deliver a
new line of peripherals
, with each sale including one of three in-game bonuses!
Steelseries Item
Price
In-Game Reward
Arctis Nova 7
$199.99 USD
Grinning Reaver
Aerox 9
$159.99 USD
Lil' Flameo
Booster Pack: Alliance
$39.99 USD
Savage Ebony Battle Turtle
Booster Pack: Horde
$39.99 USD
Savage Ebony Battle Turtle
Artisan Keycap
$79.99 USD
Savage Ebony Battle Turtle
QcK XXL Mousepad
$39.99 USD
Savage Ebony Battle Turtle
World of Warcraft Edition GeForce RTX™ 4070
MSI has revealed a new
World of Warcraft Edition GeForce RTX 4070 video card
, as well as a sweepstakes to win a World of Warcraft PC Mod. There's no in-game bonus here, but it's a great looking card!
Your Warcraft Story
Players can get their own
Warcraft story told by Xal'atath
, though don't expect her to be anything more than amused by your paltry accomplishments. Although it doesn't include any in-game bonus, it doesn't cost anything to participate either.
