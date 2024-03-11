How to Collect All Rewards During the Hearthstone 10th Anniversary Event

It would be nice if it worked correctly tho
good luck trying to play at the Hearthstone play table --- the amount of trolls and people purposely not completing games is making it hard for everyone else.
It tends sto spawn on the hour ish but also randomly in SW 15-25 minutes later. And sometimes its there on some shards but not others
Got the Mount on EU
Just cool your horses. It's day one, there will be less and less peoples tomorrows and afters.
Logged in Hearthstone and not receiving any mount .
It's rotational portal spawn AGAIN between capitals so it's annoying as hell + everything is bugged
This is like a 5$ event tho for real. how is there only 1 table in valdrakken. thats so garbage
They really need to not put dodge or die mechanics in events like this when they're so laggy it takes 4 seconds for my rupture to apply after my combo points drain.
Maybe I am blind but I can't see anywhere in the bluepost a lockout is being mentioned?
Got the Compass mount on the first try.
Seems Like It Gave Me the Blue Variant of the Mount…
Portal just .... disappeared and no boss :(
What is this event... people are just standing there in Valdrakken doing nothing waiting for a portal that may or may not spawn there at around a certain time.
To people trying to complete the quest sitting on the chair. Forget that and go to the bridge, just behind the event area in Valdrakken and buy the pack from the Shady Dealer. Use the pack near the table near the table and quest done (it has 5 charges and costs 20 silver).
Totally unplayable on my server (EU). A glitchy, bugged, lagging mess. Tried once in Stormwind and once in Durotar but dire framerates and lag made it impossible to tag the boss and that was if he even appeared.Will wait for hotfixes before trying again.Someone in Stormwind quipped that all this is not surprising because the devs have been sacked and only interns are left. It certainly feels that way; a real lack of basic competence is on display here.