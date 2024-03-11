Free Fiery Hearthsteed Mount Now Available - Log In to Hearthstone By May 14th

The tables are set, the tavern is bustling, and the musicians are playing your favorite tune. Join the party as Hearthstone celebrates 10 years of card-filled fun and adventure with a variety of events in Hearthstone and World of Warcraft. By logging in to Hearthstone, you can also earn the Fiery Hearthsteed mount in World of Warcraft.

Get the Fiery Hearthsteed

Players can try their hand at Hearthstone between March 11 and May 14 to earn the Fiery Hearthsteed mount* in World of Warcraft. Getting your hands on this unique flying mount is simple . . . and fun! New to Hearthstone? You’ll need to progress past the tutorial to receive the mount. If you’re a regular patron of the inn, you only need to login to get the mount and add it to your World of Warcraft collection.Along with a hot new mount, you’ll also gain the new achievement, Hearthstoned: Fiery Edition, to add to your accolades.