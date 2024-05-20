How the Cloak of Infinite Potential Works for Alts in MoP Remix

That u only get 100% exp buff on alts makes zero sense... but hey Fun Detected
Not convinced this is intended, and if it is some heads need to be wobbled!Why would you continue to stack gained xp on your main at max level if the full %xp gain isn’t transferred to alts. This makes 0 sense whatsoever!
Stupid that at least the XP on all chars the same... Fun detected in Fun Mode.But i guess they still want to sell boosts in the shop...
So the cloak on an alt starts with 100% xp boost, but that can be added to by playing the alt, right? So it's like a head start?It makes sense that the stay transfer should be capped because a. They have to cap the xp boost somewhere and b. You have to able to say OK I can do an alt now because I'm at cap.